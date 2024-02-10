 In Lok Sabha, Owaisi declares Babri Masjid still exists at Ram Temple site | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / In Lok Sabha, Asaduddin Owaisi declares Babri Masjid still exists at Ram Temple site

In Lok Sabha, Asaduddin Owaisi declares Babri Masjid still exists at Ram Temple site

ByHT News Desk
Feb 10, 2024 06:22 PM IST

Asaduddin Owaisi also posted the video of his speech on his X account.

New Delhi: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, in an emotive speech in the Lok Sabha on Saturday, declared that the Babri mosque will exist in perpetuity at the Ram Temple site in Ayodhya. He concluded his address with the ' Babri Maszid zindabad' slogan.

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi at Parliament House complex during the Budget session, in New Delhi.(PTI file photo)
AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi at Parliament House complex during the Budget session, in New Delhi.(PTI file photo)

"My faith that the mosque still exists and will remain at the place where it once stood. Babri Masjid was, is and will remain. Long live Babri Masjid, long live India, Jai Hind," he said.

Replying to a discussion on the construction of the Ram Temple in Lok Sabha, Owaisi said the BJP government gave the impression that one religion triumphed over another.

"I want to ask if the Modi government is the government of a particular community, religion or the government of the entire country? Does GoI have a religion? I believe that this country does not have a religion. Through 22nd January, does this government want to give a message that one religion triumphed over the other?" he added.

He said he respects Lord Ram but hates Nathuram Godse who killed Mahatma Gandhi.

"What message do you give to the 17 crore Muslims in the country?...Am I a spokesperson of Babar, Jinnah or Aurangzeb?...I respect Lord Ram but I hate Nathuram Godse because he killed the person whose last words were Hey Ram," he added.

He said the Modi government celebrated what happened on December 6.

Babri Masjid was demolished by right-wing activists on December 6, 1992.

After nearly three decades since the incident, the Supreme Court ruled in 2019 that the disputed land be handed over to the temple trust for the construction of the Ram Temple. It also asked the government to allocate a separate 5-acre plot to the Muslim side for the construction of a mosque.

With inputs from ANI

