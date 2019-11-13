e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 13, 2019

Babul Supriyo faces protest during visit to cyclone-hit areas

Supriyo, who said on Tuesday that he had been asked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the storm-affected areas in West Bengal, claimed that the agitators were activists of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

india Updated: Nov 13, 2019 17:07 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
The Union minister, despite clarifying that he was in the district to look into the ground-level situation, was asked to go back by the protesters.
The Union minister, despite clarifying that he was in the district to look into the ground-level situation, was asked to go back by the protesters.(Samir Jana/HT Photo)
         

Union minister Babul Supriyo on Wednesday faced massive protests and was asked to go back by a group of people when he reached South 24 Parganas to take a stock of the situation in cyclone ‘Bulbul’-hit areas.

Supriyo, who said on Tuesday that he had been asked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the storm-affected areas in West Bengal, claimed that the agitators were activists of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Shortly after he reached Namkhana, one of the worst- affected places in the state, protesters stopped his convoy and showed him black flags.

The Union minister, despite clarifying that he was in the district to look into the ground-level situation, was asked to go back by the protesters.

“I knew I would face protests during my visit (to cyclone-hit areas). The agitators were all TMC activists,” Supriyo said.

tags
top news
New JNU hostel rules, fee hike rolled back. What changes, what does not
New JNU hostel rules, fee hike rolled back. What changes, what does not
Sena boss in mission mode to firm up pact, gives a one-line status report
Sena boss in mission mode to firm up pact, gives a one-line status report
Supreme Court rules against Supreme Court, keeps CJI office under RTI
Supreme Court rules against Supreme Court, keeps CJI office under RTI
Disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs upheld, but can contest bypolls: SC
Disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs upheld, but can contest bypolls: SC
‘Under stress’ IIT-Delhi student falls to death from 5th floor: Cops
‘Under stress’ IIT-Delhi student falls to death from 5th floor: Cops
ICC takes cheeky dig at Rohit on 5-year anniversary of world record 264
ICC takes cheeky dig at Rohit on 5-year anniversary of world record 264
Groom’s father gets shot in chest in pre-wedding celebratory firing, dies
Groom’s father gets shot in chest in pre-wedding celebratory firing, dies
Rebel Karnataka MLAs: Key takeaways from the Supreme Court’s order
Rebel Karnataka MLAs: Key takeaways from the Supreme Court’s order
trending topics
Priyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneMGNREGA scamMicrosoft Windows 10 UpdateChildrens Day 2019P ChidambaramChildren’s Day Wishes

don't miss

latest news

India News