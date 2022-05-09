Babul Supriyo’s former staff named by CBI in corruption case

Kolkata: A man who had served as a confidential assistant to Babul Supriyo when the latter was Union minister of state for heavy industries and public enterprises in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has been named as a suspect by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in an alleged tender scam, officials aware of the development said.

The suspect, Sushanta Mallick, allegedly took a bribe of ₹50 lakh by promising to help a company grab a tender floated in 2016 by Engineering Projects (India) Ltd (EPIL), a CBI official said on condition of anonymity. The CBI filed the case in 2021.

Supriyo left the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last year after being dropped from the Narendra Modi government and joined Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in September. He was elected from the Ballygunge assembly seat in Kolkata last month.

Elected as a Lok Sabha member from Bengal’s Asansol seat in 2014 and 2019, Supriyo served as Union minister of state for heavy industries and public enterprises from July 2016 to May 2019. He was also minister of state for urban development, housing and urban poverty alleviation (November 2014 to July 2016) and minister of state for environment, forest and climate change (May 2019 to July 2021).

“Before working for me, Sushanta Mallick served as assistant to other ministers as well. I removed him from my office several years ago. The FIR is an act of vendetta. Ever since I joined the TMC, a Union minister had been trying to get me into trouble. The CBI is losing its relevance as an investigative agency,” Supriyo said.

Bengal BJP’s chief spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya denied the allegation.

“It will be absolutely wrong to assume that the FIR has anything to do with Supriyo changing camps,” said Bhattacharya.