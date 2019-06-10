Back from hospital, Mulayam Yadav has a surprise visitor. Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath called on Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday to inquire after his health. It was a picture in contrast to the bitter and high-pitched political battles fought between the two parties during the just-ended Lok Sabha polls.

The visit created a buzz on the social media for more than one reason. It not only brought together the two political rivals from the BJP and the SP in a friendly-frame but also the two rivals within the extended Yadav household. It was after a long time that the Samajwadi Party boss Akhilesh Yadav was seen in the same room, and photo as his estranged uncle Shivpal Yadav.

Mulayam Yadav, who had been admitted to the city’s Lohia Medical Institute after a fluctuation in his blood sugar level, was discharged from the hospital at 2 am early on Monday.

On reaching his residence, Yogi Adityanath greeted Mulayam Yadav and his son and Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav.

Yogi Adityanath, who also presented Mulayam Yadav with a coffee table book on the Kumbh fair, later tweeted three photographs from his visit with his ‘get well soon’ message.

A surprise visitor around the same time that the Chief Minister was the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia chief and Akhilesh’s estranged uncle, Shivpal Yadav who was followed by other Yadav family members.

Yogi Adityanath also met Mulayam’s wife Sadhna Yadav, Akhilesh’s children, and had photographs taken.

In a tweet, Yogi Adityanath later tweeted: “Today, met the founder president of Samajwadi Party Mulayam Singh Yadav at his residence and asked about his health. I pray to god for his speedy recovery.”

Akhilesh Yadav also tweeted about the surprise visit a few hours later. “Had a cordial meeting with respected Yogi ji who had come to inquire about Netaji’s health”.

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 20:33 IST