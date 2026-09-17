Back on ‘shikaar’: Mahua Moitra slams bail to Swatantra Bhardwaj after his new ‘warning’ video

TMC MP Mahua Moitra slammed the court’s decision to grant bail to self-styled influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj in the alleged assault of a CJP protester’s father after a video surfaced on social media, showing him issuing a warning to Lok Sabha MP Chandrashekhar Azad.

Mahua Moitra has sammed court's decision to grant bail to Swatantra Bhardwaj who was arrested for allegedly assaulting father of a CJP protestor. (PTI/(Instagram/ bhardwaj_swatantra_official))

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Also Read | Right-wing ‘influencer’ Swatantra Bhardwaj gets interim bail in Jantar Mantar assault case

Mahua shared the video on her X timeline and wrote that Swatantra is back on his “shikaar”. She also criticised the court order granting bail to the influencer, saying, “the judiciary in India is today turning out to be our Constitution’s greatest threat. Am calling it out. Satyameva Jayate.”

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{{^usCountry}} HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video or establish whether it is recent. What has Swatantra said in the alleged latest video after bail? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video or establish whether it is recent. What has Swatantra said in the alleged latest video after bail? {{/usCountry}}

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The right-wing influencer can be heard warning Chandrashekhar of repercussions for allegedly sending his people to beat his brothers. “Jo bhi inke gaadi ko ghere na, tum log ko hum kuch nahi karne wale... tum na mere layak ho na mere level pe ho,” the man says in the video.

Also Read | 'Milord, faced eggs like…': Mahua Moitra invokes SC judge's remark after ‘BJP workers pelt eggs’ on her

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He then refers to Aazad Samaj Party chief Chandrashekhar and says: “Tumhara jo baap hai, Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan, usko jaake message pahuncha dena.”

The speaker subsequently says: “Un log ka jo attack hua hai, uska badla lene ke liye ek Brahmin sher hai, uska naam hai Swatantra Bhardwaj. Aake takra lena.”

Delhi court grants three-week bail to Swatantra

A Delhi court granted three weeks of interim bail to Bhardwaj on September 15 in the alleged assault of the father of a CJP activist during a protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar in July.

The order was pronounced by Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Pratap Singh Laler. Bhardwaj was granted interim relief on a bail bond of ₹50,000 and a surety of a similar amount. The case is registered under the SC/ST Act. The 21-year-old was sent to 14 days of judicial custody last week.

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The influencer was detained in Bulandshahr earlier this month, hours after the CJP held a protest outside the Parliament Street police station demanding his arrest over the alleged assault.