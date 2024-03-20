Badaun murders: How barber Sajid killed 2 boys. Brother of deceased shares chilling details

Badaun double murder case: Sajid, a local barber, allegedly hacked two boys to death and critically hurt a third in an axe attack on Tuesday evening in Baba Colony in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun. Sajid was gunned down in a police encounter hours later. Family members and relatives mourn after two boys were killed by a local barber on Tuesday, in Badaun on Wednesday.(PTI)

Sajid, who had recently opened a barber shop in the locality, entered a house and attacked three brothers – Ayush, 12, Ahaan alias Honey, 8, and Yuvraj, 10, with an axe, district magistrate Manoj Kumar told news agency PTI.

Ayush and Ahaan died in the attack, while Yuvraj was rushed to a hospital with grievous wounds, he said.

The deceased's brother injured

Yuvraj, an eyewitness to the incident, claimed that two people came to the house and took his brothers on the terrace. He also told news agency ANI that the accused had tried to attack him but he pushed him away and fled from there.

"The man from the barber shop had come here. He took my brothers upstairs; I don't know why he killed them. He tried to attack me too, but I pushed away his knife, pushed him away and ran down. I suffered injuries in my hand and head. Two people (the accused) had come here," ANI quoted the survivor as saying.

Badaun double murder: Sajid gunned down in encounter

Hours later, the 22-year-old Sajid was gunned down in an encounter, inspector general of Bareilly range RK Singh told PTI.

Sajid had decamped from the house after killing the boys, and was found wearing the same blood-soaked clothes when police confronted him, PTI added citing the IG.

"Our team came to know about him and chased him. He was seen in the forest of Shekhupur. When our SOG and police station team reached there, he fired at them. In the retaliatory firing he received a bullet wound and died," RK Singh said.

The police officer said Sajid entered the house, met the boys' grandmother, and went to the second floor where the boys were. After the incident, the boys' family members and some local residents vandalised shops and damaged a motorcycle, he said.

“The incident took place due to personal enmity, and there is no communal angle to it. We are monitoring the situation, and our social media cell is also monitoring it,” he added.

One or two accused?

While Uttar Pradesh director general of police Prashant Kumar said there was only one person involved in the attack – Sajid, Vinod Singh, the father of the deceased children, has named Javed (brother of Sajid) as the main accused in his complaint. On the basis of the complaint, the police registered a First Information Report (FIR), ANI reported.

In his complaint, the father alleged that the accused had come to his house to collect money and cited his wife's pregnancy.

“When the children's mother went inside to take money, he said that he was feeling nervous, so he was going for a walk on the terrace. He took one of the children with him. He had a knife in his hand when my wife returned with money. Sajid told Vinod's wife that today I have completed my work,” ANI reported citing the FIR.

Further, the father of the deceased said that he didn't know why the two accused had killed his children.

“Apart from my wife and my mother, many other people in the locality have also seen it, I had no enmity with Sajid and Javed. I don't know why these two killed my children,” he told reporters.

SSP Badaun Alok Priyadarshi said the deceased's family has named the accused's brother also who is on the run.

"The accused Sajid entered the house yesterday at around 7:30 pm and went to the terrace where the children were playing. He attacked the two children and murdered them. He then came down where the crowd tried to hold him back but he escaped. Police teams swung into action when they got to know that the accused had escaped. The accused fired at the police and was killed in retaliatory fire. The murder weapon and the revolver have been recovered. In the FIR, the family of the deceased children has also named the brother, Javed of the accused. Teams are working to find him and he will be arrested soon. According to the family, the accused had demanded ₹5,000 from the father of the deceased children," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)