Bag with power bank triggers security scare at Supreme Court

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 13:38 IST

There was a brief security scare in the Supreme Court on Friday, after a bag was found in the premises.

There were reports that noises were coming out from the bag. Security officials present in the court premises sealed off the corridors after the bag was discovered.

The bag was taken away and examined, said security officials. The corridors were later opened up, they added.

Power banks have in the past led to security scare at high-security areas like airports. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had even asked state governments in 2017 to issue an advisory against carrying locally produced power banks while travelling by air.

According to the ministry, situations causing alarm have been reported from various airports across the country during the screening of such devices. The scanned image of power banks is very similar to that of an improvised explosive device (IED).

The ministry has observed that such power banks use putty, a clay-like substance, to give more weight to the device.

A power bank is a battery device that can be electrically recharged.It serves as a portable charger for electronic devices like mobile phones, tablets, laptops. In India, a “desi” solution seems to have drawn the MHA’s attention.