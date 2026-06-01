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Baggage curbs at Srinagar airport force returning Hajj pilgrims to stopover at Ahmedabad

Five kg check-in baggage per pilgrim will be carried on the Ahmedabad-Srinagar flight, while the remaining 30 kg baggage will be transported separately.

Published on: Jun 01, 2026 11:46 am IST
ANI |
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Due to a NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) issued for Srinagar Airport and ongoing runway maintenance resulting in temporary runway length restrictions, payload limitations have been imposed on aircraft operations in the interest of flight safety, according to the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

The officials in Jammu and Kashmir discussed Covid situation and starting international flights from Srinagar airport at a meeting earlier this week.(File Photo/Twitter/@srinagarairport)

To avoid disruption to Hajj flight schedules and minimise inconvenience to pilgrims, the return journey of Hajj pilgrims operated by Akasa Airlines to the Srinagar Embarkation Point has been planned via Ahmedabad with 35 kg check-in baggage allowance up to Ahmedabad.

Thereafter, 5 kg check-in baggage per pilgrim will be carried on the Ahmedabad-Srinagar flight, while the remaining 30 kg baggage will be transported separately by road to Srinagar. There is no change in the cabin baggage allowance.

These arrangements have been necessitated solely by airport operational constraints and aviation safety requirements. The Ministry of Minority Affairs, Hajj Committee of India and J&K State Hajj Committee are in constant coordination with all stakeholders to ensure the safe, smooth and dignified return of pilgrims.

"The flight subsequently departed from Lucknow and landed safely in Bhubaneswar at 00:02 hrs on 28 May 2026," it added.

Emphasising passenger safety, the airline said the well-being of travellers and crew remains its top priority.

"At Akasa Air, the safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority. We regret the inconvenience caused due to circumstances beyond our control and appreciate our passengers' understanding," the spokesperson said.

 
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Home / India News / Baggage curbs at Srinagar airport force returning Hajj pilgrims to stopover at Ahmedabad
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