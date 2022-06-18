Baghel-led Congress govt to display ‘Chhattisgarh Mahtari’ portrait at state events

Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday directed state officials to give a prominent display to the ‘Chhattisgarh Mahtari (mother)’ portrait at all government programmes, a move which experts believe is an attempt to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“The splendour and prosperity of Chhattisgarh are from our farmers, Chhattisgarh Mahtari’s blessing is in their prosperity. We have decided to place the picture of Chhattisgarh Mahtari prominently in all government programs so that we can remember the glorious history and culture of our soil,” Baghel said in a tweet.

A senior functionary of the chief minister’s office said that directions have been issued in this regard, and the aim is to celebrate the regional identity of the state.

“The concept of Chhattisgarh Mahtari is taken from the idea of Bharat Mata. This is an old concept, and in some parts of Chhattisgarh there are temples of Chhattisgarh Mahtari,” said Sushil Trivedi, a retired IAS officer.

Earlier, the Baghel-led Congress government made ‘Arpa Pairi Ke Dhar’ the state song in 2019, which is now sung at the beginning of all government programmes. The song was written by Chhattisgarhi poet Narendra Dev Verma.

Political experts believe that the Congress government in Chhattisgarh is promoting regionalism to counter the nationalism strategy of the BJP.

“The assertion of Chhattisgarh Mahtari by the state government is part of a well-thought strategy to counter nationalism of the BJP, which lacks powerful local leaders. In the previous Raman Singh government (2003-2018), the locals were not given a prominent place in the government, which the Congress pointed out by promoting regionalism in all spheres,” said Sudeip Shrivastva, a political commentator based in Chhattisgarh.

Meanwhile, the BJP has criticised the chief minister’s decision, saying that the state government has done nothing for the people.

“We have no problem in promoting Chhattisgarhi culture and identity, but I contend that they have done nothing to the people of Chhattisgarh and fooled them,” said Dharmlal Kaushik, leader of the opposition and senior leader of the BJP.

Reacting to Kaushik’s comment, senior Congress leader and spokesperson RP Singh said, “People of the state are aware of what we are doing, and secondly they should answer what BJP has done for the culture and identity of the state in their 15-year rule.”

