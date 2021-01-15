Baghpat village bans entry of leaders not backing farmers’ protest

The villagers of Saroorpur Kala in western Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district have banned the entry of leaders who are not supporting the ongoing farmers’ agitation against the three contentious farm laws. The decision was taken at a panchayat of 36 ‘biradris’ or caste groups, held in the village on Wednesday.

Subhash Nain, a farmer who attended the panchayat, said, “Entire panchayat unanimously condemned those leaders (of political parties or farmers' organisations) who are not extending their support to the ongoing movement and unanimously decided to ban their entry in the village.”

“What's their relevance if they can't stand with the farmers during their battle for survival?” asked Nain, quoting the panchayat's views. Saroorpur Kala has a population of about 25,000.

The panchayat also decided to take ration and other essential items required by protesting farmers in Delhi on January 16 to the protest venue.

It was decided to collect donations--monetary or otherwise-- from each family of the village, irrespective of their caste and community, in support of the movement.

“Villagers have so far donated ₹4.5 lakh and spared at least nine tractors to take ration and other commodities including firewood for the farmers protesting at Delhi borders in the bitter cold season,” said Nain.

The villagers claimed that they had nothing to do with any party, he added.

The villagers are reported to be questioning why the government wasn’t listening to even their ‘genuine’ demands.

Meanwhile, the farmers’ indefinite sit-in protest at Baraut town of Baghpat district, continued for the 28th day. Earlier, farmers led by khap chaudharies or clan leaders sat on a dharna on the Delhi-Saharanpur highway on December 17 in order to extend their support to the ongoing protest.

Activists of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Tomar), led by their divisional president Padam Singh, had staged a day-long protest at the Meerut Cantt railway station on Tuesday to show their solidarity with the farmers' movement.