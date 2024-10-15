Tension in Bahraich after youth killed in clashes, shops torched, internet suspended| 10 points

A large crowd, some carrying sticks, walked with the funeral procession of a youth killed during a Durga procession in Bahraich. His family and others called for justice on a tense day that saw shops set on fire and angry crowds moving through the streets. Bikes burnt following Sunday night violence during Durga idol immersion in Bahraich. (PTI)

The last rites of 22-year-old Ram Gopal Mishra, who died in Sunday's communal violence in Maharajganj near Rehua Mansoor village, were held under heavy police security.

Around six people were injured in the stone-pelting and firing that erupted after Mishra's death. Police officials confirmed that internet services have been suspended in Bahraich district as a precaution.

Police have arrested three people and filed a case against six identified and 24 unidentified individuals for murder and other charges. Around 30 people have been detained, with raids ongoing to apprehend Salman, one of the main accused.

Here is how the situation has unfolded in Bahraich