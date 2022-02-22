Karnataka Bajrang Dal activist murder: Cops says all accused identified, will be held

Days after a Bajrang Dal worker was stabbed to death in Shivamogga district of Karnataka, the police have claimed breakthrough in the murder case that has escalated tensions in the state.



"All the accused have been identified. The teams are outside as well as in Shivamogga district. So, work is going on and we are on the verge of completing the detection and arresting the accused persons," Additional Director General of Police Pratap Reddy told reporters.



When asked about the affiliations of the accused in the case, the senior cop said that the interrogation was underway.

All accused have been identified. Teams are outside as well as inside Shivamogga district. So, work is going on & we are on the verge of completing the detection and arresting the accused persons: Pratap Reddy, Additional DGP, Karnataka on Bajrang Dal activist Harsha murder case pic.twitter.com/2IA5SVluSu — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2022

Shivamogga, reported two more incidents of arson in the day. Two people were arrested and one was detained over the violence that has rocked the state over the killing.

“We identified 14 different incidents which would require FIRs. Of that, about 3 FIRs have already been filed & in some cases, we're trying to trace the victims who lost their property or bikes to get the FIR done,” the ADGP said.

Police patrolled the streets of Shivamogga a day after violence took place during the funeral of 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha. Incidents of stone pelting, torching vehicles and targeting business establishments owned by Muslims were reported across the district.



Also read: Congress behind Bajrang Dal worker Harsha's killing, alleges BJP MLA Renukacharya



The violence occurred after Harsha, a Bajrang Dal activist was stabbed to death by a group of unidentified people. According to the Karnataka police, the assailants chased him in a car before attacking him. Harsha was taken to the hospital but he succumbed to his injuries.