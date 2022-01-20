Bajrang Dal leader among 4 held for murder of K’taka Muslim teen

A Bajrang Dal leader, among four, was arrested in the murder case of a 19-year-old Muslim youth in Karnataka, said police on Wednesday.

Police said the accused were identified as Bajrang Dal leader Sanju Nalvade, his associates, Gundya Muttappa Hiremath, Channu Chandrashekar Akki, and Sakrappa Hanumanthappa Kakanur .

The incident took place on Monday when Nargund resident Shamir Shahapur and his friend, Shamshir were returning home after closing their business. The duo was attacked with lethal weapons during which Shahapur was killed and Shamshir sustained serious injuries. Shamshir is undergoing treatment at KMC Hospital, Hubli, the police said.

A senior police officer in Gadag said, “The actual case relates to an alleged incident which took place about two-three months ago when a Muslim boy was accused of eve-teasing a Hindu girl. This case is under investigation. Following this, the Bajrang Dal members went the area and tried to pick a fight.”

Following this incident, Nalavadi made a provocative speech in front of the police station on January 17, where he dared the police to arrest him and his associates.

The police booked a case against the leader, but instead of the speech, he was booked for violation of Covid-19 rules. They were let off with a fine for the violation. “They murdered the 19-year-old the same night after leaving the police station,” said the officer.

Police said the Bajrang Dal leader and his three associates was arrested on basis of CCTV footage. Police said that they are still probing if there is any connection between the murdered youth and the eve-teasing incident.

