Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Bajrang Dal leader among 4 held for murder of K’taka Muslim teen
india news

Bajrang Dal leader among 4 held for murder of K’taka Muslim teen

The incident took place on Monday when Nargund resident Shamir Shahapur and his friend, Shamshir were returning home after closing their business.
HT Image
Published on Jan 20, 2022 12:34 AM IST
ByArun Dev, Bengaluru

A Bajrang Dal leader, among four, was arrested in the murder case of a 19-year-old Muslim youth in Karnataka, said police on Wednesday.

Police said the accused were identified as Bajrang Dal leader Sanju Nalvade, his associates, Gundya Muttappa Hiremath, Channu Chandrashekar Akki, and Sakrappa Hanumanthappa Kakanur .

The incident took place on Monday when Nargund resident Shamir Shahapur and his friend, Shamshir were returning home after closing their business. The duo was attacked with lethal weapons during which Shahapur was killed and Shamshir sustained serious injuries. Shamshir is undergoing treatment at KMC Hospital, Hubli, the police said.

A senior police officer in Gadag said, “The actual case relates to an alleged incident which took place about two-three months ago when a Muslim boy was accused of eve-teasing a Hindu girl. This case is under investigation. Following this, the Bajrang Dal members went the area and tried to pick a fight.”

Following this incident, Nalavadi made a provocative speech in front of the police station on January 17, where he dared the police to arrest him and his associates.

RELATED STORIES

The police booked a case against the leader, but instead of the speech, he was booked for violation of Covid-19 rules. They were let off with a fine for the violation. “They murdered the 19-year-old the same night after leaving the police station,” said the officer.

Police said the Bajrang Dal leader and his three associates was arrested on basis of CCTV footage. Police said that they are still probing if there is any connection between the murdered youth and the eve-teasing incident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arun Dev

Arun Dev is an Assistant Editor with the Karnataka bureau of Hindustan Times. A journalist for over 10 years, he has written extensively on crime and politics....view detail

TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
India vs South Africa
Covid in India
Aparna Yadav
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP