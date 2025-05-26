‘Balasaheb would have hugged PM Modi for Operation Sindoor’: Amit Shah in Maharashtra’s Nanded

Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday hit out at Shiv Sena (UBT) over its “baraat” comment on the all-party delegations sent abroad to present India's position on terrorism, saying that if Balasaheb Thackeray were alive, he would have “hugged” Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the success of Operation Sindoor. Union home minister Amit Shah during ‘Shankhnaad’ rally in Maharashtra’s Nanded on Monday.(ANI)

Amit Shah was referring to leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), whose chief is Balasaheb Thackeray's son Uddhav Thackeray, taking a jibe at the all-party delegations going to foreign countries for an anti-terror outreach.

“A top leader of Shiv Sena (UBT) commented on the delegation and said, 'Yeh kiski baraat jaa rahi hai?'... Shiv Sena (UBT) used to be the party of Balasaheb Thackeray. Had Balasaheb been alive, he would have hugged Modi. I don’t know what has happened to the Uddhav Sena — they’re calling the delegations a baraat even though their own members are part of it,” Shah said.

Speaking at a ‘Shankhnaad’ rally in Nanded, Maharashtra, Shah also took a swipe at Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar, accusing him of not acting on the long-pending demand for classical language status to Marathi, which he said was granted by PM Modi.

‘Operation Sindoor a global message, not just for Pakistan’

Amit Shah further said that the success of Operation Sindoor has conveyed a powerful message — not just to Pakistan, but to the entire world — that India will not tolerate any threat to its armed forces, citizens, or borders.

“Operation Sindoor has sent the message to not just Pakistan but also the world that no one can mess with our armed forces, people and borders. Else, the perpetrators will have to face consequences,” Shah said.

He called the terror attack in Pahalgam, carried out by Pakistan-backed terrorists, a cowardly act. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s earlier remarks in Patna, Shah said, “...They attacked on Uri, we retaliated with surgical strike. They attacked on Pulwama, we retaliated with air strike. And then they attacked in Pahalgam, we retaliated with Operation Sindoor and destroyed their terror hotspots... Operation Sindoor has sent a message to the whole world that no one should trouble the Indian army, its people and its border, otherwise they will have to face the consequences. PM Modi has cleared that if someone attacks us, then 'Goli' will be answered with ‘Gola’.”

Shah detailed that on May 7, the Indian military destroyed nine terror camps within 22 minutes during Operation Sindoor, while the country’s air defence shield successfully blocked incoming missiles and drones. “Modiji has declared that there would be retaliation if the blood of innocent Indian civilians is shed. If our women’s sindoor is harmed, the response will be bloodier,” he said, asserting the government's unwavering stance on national security.

He also reiterated the government's determination to end left-wing extremism. “Along with Operation Sindoor, one more operation was underway, Operation Black Forest. Under this operation in Chhattisgarh, our CRPF, Chhattisgarh police and BSF, destroyed the hubs of naxals at the height of 5000 ft and 31 naxals were killed. Till now, 36 more naxals have been killed. Many surrendered and were arrested. We will put an end to naxalism in this nation by 31st March, 2026,” he said.

Shah further said that Prime Minister Modi had revoked the Indus Water Treaty signed during Jawaharlal Nehru’s tenure and ended all trade with Pakistan. “Modi has said trade and terror cannot go together,” he added.

(With ANI inputs)