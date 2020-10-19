e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 19, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Ballia shooting accused sent to 14 days of judicial custody

Ballia shooting accused sent to 14 days of judicial custody

Dheerendra Pratap Singh who is accused of shooting a man dead claims he is innocent and has been framed.

india Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 12:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Varaanasi
The Special Task Force of the UP police arrested Dheerendra Pratap Singh in Lucknow on Sunday.
The Special Task Force of the UP police arrested Dheerendra Pratap Singh in Lucknow on Sunday.(PTI)
         

The court of the chief judicial magistrate, Ballia, on Monday remanded Dheerendra Pratap Singh, the main accused in the Ballia shooting incident, in 14 days’ judicial custody.

Dheerendra Pratap Singh had allegedly shot dead a 46-year-old man, Jaiprakash Pal, during a meeting about the allocation of two fair price shops in Durjanpur village of Ballia on October 15 in the presence of police and administrative officials.

The Special Task Force of the UP police arrested him from Lucknow on Sunday.

He was brought to Ballia amid tight security late Sunday night and taken to the kotwali police station. The police produced him in the court of the chief judicial magistrate on Monday morning.

Also read: BJP raps party MLA Surendra Singh for defending Ballia shooting accused

In a video message that surfaced on the social media on Saturday, the accused claimed he was innocent and was being framed.

tags
top news
JKCA scam: Farooq Abdullah questioned, son Omar says ‘political vendetta’
JKCA scam: Farooq Abdullah questioned, son Omar says ‘political vendetta’
Pak Oppn pounds Imran Khan at rally, cops arrest Maryam Nawaz’s husband
Pak Oppn pounds Imran Khan at rally, cops arrest Maryam Nawaz’s husband
Dalai Lama and Tibet card hold key in future India-China border escalation
Dalai Lama and Tibet card hold key in future India-China border escalation
Covid-19: Urban areas of Maharashtra mark rise in cases again
Covid-19: Urban areas of Maharashtra mark rise in cases again
Powered by fall in bad loans HDFC Bank Q2 profits soar
Powered by fall in bad loans HDFC Bank Q2 profits soar
Mumbai local trains: Decision on SOPs, increasing services to allow more women to be taken this week
Mumbai local trains: Decision on SOPs, increasing services to allow more women to be taken this week
DU to begin admissions under second cut-off list today
DU to begin admissions under second cut-off list today
Watch: Covid-19 to end in India by February?
Watch: Covid-19 to end in India by February?
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 MaharashtraIPL 2020Mumbai Local TrainsRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In