Ballia shootout case: UP STF nabs main accused, 2 others arrested

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 18:59 IST

The UP Special Task Force (STF) on Sunday morning arrested Dheerendra Pratap Singh alias Dablu, the main accused in the shootout and murder of a 46-year-old in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh.

The victim, Jaiprakash Pal, was killed when Singh, BJP’s district unit president of ex-servicemen cell, opened fire at a meeting convened for the allocation of two fair price shops in Ballia on Thursday. His arrest was made from Lucknow, the police added. Two other accused were also arrested in Ballia on Sunday, the police added.

STF’s inspector general (IG) of police Amitabh Yash confirmed Singh’s arrest by sharing a picture and a video of the accused on the WhatsApp group of the STF to share details with the media. He said Singh was arrested from the polytechnic crossing on Lucknow-Ayodhya highway.

There had been speculation about his surrender since Saturday afternoon but it was denied by deputy inspector general (DIG), Azamgarh, Subash Chandra Dubey. Only a few hours after the denial, Singh was arrested from Lucknow.

STF officials said Singh claimed in his statement that he, and his associates, opened fire in retaliation when another group, led by one Krishna Kant Yadav, opened fire on them. He said Singh’s nephew Golu Singh and women members of his family were critically injured in the firing by the rival group. Golu later succumbed to his injuries during treatment, according to Singh.

He was on the run since Thursday afternoon after the shootout and his video message surfaced on the social media on Saturday alleging that he had been framed.

About the two others arrested, DIG (Azamgarh range) Subhash Chandra Dubey said, “On Sunday morning, two other accused named Santosh Yadav and Amarjeet Yadav were arrested in Vaishali area of Ballia city. They were carrying a cash reward of Rs 50,000 on their heads. The properties of the accused will be seized under the Gangsters Act.”

Among the others arrested in the case earlier are Narendra Pratap Singh, the brother of main accused, and Devendra Pratap Singh.

The state police have announced a reward of Rs 50,000 each on the arrest of Dheerendra Singh and five others — Amar Jeet Yadav, Santosh Yadav, Prabhat Singh, Jaswant Pratap Singh and Prayag Singh.