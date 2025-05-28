Ban night tourism, limit safaris: SC panel on tiger reserve mgmt

New Delhi An expert committee tasked by the Supreme Court to recommend steps for better management of tiger reserves in the country has proposed a complete ban on night tourism, recommended that the core and buffer zone be declared silent zones, and suggested providing arms and legal protection to forest officials, as part of a comprehensive overhaul in the management of these protected areas. The Supreme Court had banned the tiger safari after it was found that the Uttarakhand forest department had felled trees in the Pakhro range for constructing a tiger rescue centre. (HT PHOTO)

The report of the four-member committee, having experts drawn from National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), Wildlife Institute of India (WII), the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) and the MOEFCC was submitted to the court last week. The committee also dealt with the issue of tiger safaris and said that remedying the illegal construction and felling of trees for the Pakhro tiger safari at Jim Corbett National Park would involve a restoration cost of nearly ₹30 crore. HT has reviewed a copy of the report.

The court on March 6, 2024 took serious note of the destruction caused to the environment due to the Pakhro safari, passing simultaneous directions to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to identify the officers responsible and asking the Union government to form a committee to propose the cost to be paid by the guilty officers, besides suggesting long term reforms for strengthening the ecosystem in tiger reserves.

The Supreme Court had banned the tiger safari after it was found that the Uttarakhand forest department had felled trees in the Pakhro range for constructing a tiger rescue centre, which was to also function as a safari for vehicles and pedestrian movement, without seeking mandatory environment ministry’s approval. The court had also said that the proposed safari was in violation of Guidelines for Safari Parks.

Proposing that such tiger safaris only be established on “non-forest land” or a “degraded forest land in buffer zone that is not part of a tiger corridor” , the experts went by the court’s suggestion to adopt an approach of “ecocentrism” and not of “anthropocentrism” (human-centric) and said: “In order not to disrupt the circadian rhythm of wildlife, a complete ban on night tourism must be implemented in tiger reserves.”

The committee’s members are Chandra Prakash Goyal, Member CEC, Vaibhav C. Mathur, Deputy Inspector General of Forests, NTCA, Qamar Qureshi, Scientist G, WII, Dehradun, and R. Raghu Prasad, Inspector General of Forests, Wildlife as Member Secretary.

The committee further proposed the entire area of tiger reserve and the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) of protected areas that are part of it to be notified as “silent zones” under Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000.

In addition, it proposed that NTCA guidelines that recommended phasing out of night stay facilities for tourists in core areas of the reserve be enforced strictly and implemented in six months. It also proposed a ban on the use of mobile phones within tourism zones of the core habitat of tiger reserves.

Dealing with the Pakhro tiger safari, the committee estimated the potential ecological loss due to safari project to be about Rs.29.8 crores.

The amount , collected (from the guilty officials) should be put in a separate account to be maintained by Field Director, Corbett Tiger Reserve who will ensure activities for the upkeep of the tiger safari. The top court in March last year had allowed the safari to continue on the condition that only injured, rescued or orphaned cubs in the wild are to be kept there while rejecting the proposal to introduce zoo animals sourced from outside.

The committee supported the court’s judgment .

The committee also focused on people it called “invisible green soldiers” or forest personnel who guard the forests, protect wildlife, and face life-threatening situations from the timber mafia and poachers.

“Ensuring their welfare is crucial for protecting the environment and sustaining ecological balance,” the committee said in its report. It added that this required states to ensure vacancies in all levels in tiger reserves are filled up on priority, with a separate cadre for veterinarians and wildlife biologists, along with one for sociologists to engage with the fringe communities on an ongoing basis, that will help build a “social fence” in protection of forests.

Noting serious gaps in the absence of legal protection to forest staff against organised criminal elements, the report said, “At least 75% of such staff shall be provided with arms within a period of five years. States may also raise special forest battalions to be deployed in Tiger Reserves under the operational command of forest officers, as done in some states.”

It suggested that provisions of Section 218 of Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023 (that requires prior sanction to prosecute government servants) be applied to all forest officers and in the unfortunate event of death in the line of duty, “ex-gratia on par with paramilitary forces should be provided.”

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan R Gavai is expected to consider the report with its suggestions later this week. The court’s March 2024 order came on a petition filed by environment activist and lawyer Gaurav Kumar Bansal .

The Pakhro project measuring 106 hectares was approved by NTCA in 2015, the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) in 2019 and forest clearances from the Union environment ministry in October 2020 and September 2021.