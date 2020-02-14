e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Ban on overnight construction in Delhi-NCR lifted by Supreme Court

Ban on overnight construction in Delhi-NCR lifted by Supreme Court

The court had imposed a complete ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR on November 4, 2019. This was after taking into account the drastic deterioration in air quality in and around the national capital.

india Updated: Feb 14, 2020 16:32 IST
Murali Krishnan
Murali Krishnan
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The order passed by the Court on December 9 last month barred construction activities during night from 6 pm to 6 am.
The order passed by the Court on December 9 last month barred construction activities during night from 6 pm to 6 am. (Bloomberg)
         

The Supreme Court on Friday completely lifted the ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR.

The order passed by the Court on December 9 last month which had barred construction activities during night from 6 pm to 6 am was recalled today by a Bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta.

The court had imposed a complete ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR on November 4, 2019. This was after taking into account the drastic deterioration in air quality in and around the national capital.

This order was modified on December 9 after the central pollution control board informed the court that the ban can be partially lifted. The court, agreed to the same and had permitted construction during day time while the ban continued on night time construction activities.

“Recall the order of November 4”, the bench said today.

tags
top news
Third Indian tests positive for Coronavirus on cruise ship quarantined off Japanese coast
Third Indian tests positive for Coronavirus on cruise ship quarantined off Japanese coast
Sharad Pawar upset over Uddhav Thackeray handing over Elgar Parishad case to NIA
Sharad Pawar upset over Uddhav Thackeray handing over Elgar Parishad case to NIA
SC judge faints, Centre’s appeal on rape convicts’ execution deferred
SC judge faints, Centre’s appeal on rape convicts’ execution deferred
After Cong’s ‘photo-op’ jibe, BJP’s ‘shame on you’ comeback on Pulwama
After Cong’s ‘photo-op’ jibe, BJP’s ‘shame on you’ comeback on Pulwama
Ban on overnight construction in Delhi-NCR lifted by Supreme Court
Ban on overnight construction in Delhi-NCR lifted by Supreme Court
BMW launches ‘Made in India’ 530i Sport at Rs 55.40 lakh
BMW launches ‘Made in India’ 530i Sport at Rs 55.40 lakh
Arvind Kejriwal invites PM Narendra Modi to his oath-taking ceremony on Sunday
Arvind Kejriwal invites PM Narendra Modi to his oath-taking ceremony on Sunday
0,0,1 - India rocked, big problem ahead of New Zealand Test series
0,0,1 - India rocked, big problem ahead of New Zealand Test series
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news