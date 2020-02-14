Ban on overnight construction in Delhi-NCR lifted by Supreme Court

india

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 16:32 IST

The Supreme Court on Friday completely lifted the ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR.

The order passed by the Court on December 9 last month which had barred construction activities during night from 6 pm to 6 am was recalled today by a Bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta.

The court had imposed a complete ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR on November 4, 2019. This was after taking into account the drastic deterioration in air quality in and around the national capital.

This order was modified on December 9 after the central pollution control board informed the court that the ban can be partially lifted. The court, agreed to the same and had permitted construction during day time while the ban continued on night time construction activities.

“Recall the order of November 4”, the bench said today.