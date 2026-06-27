Bandipur, Nagarahole jungle safari to reopen

Karnataka has decided to fully reopen jungle safari operations at the Bandipur and Nagarahole Tiger Reserves after accepting a technical committee’s assessment of the visitors capacity the protected forests could safely accommodate.

Karnataka has decided to fully reopen jungle safari operations at the Bandipur and Nagarahole Tiger Reserves

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The chief minister’s office said the decision was taken “based on the effective carrying capacity scientifically assessed by a Technical Committee of experts and officials.” The government said it had accepted the panel’s report and instructed the Forest Department to run safari services under a regulated framework.

“Directions have been issued to operate the jungle safari in a regulated manner, in line with the Committee’s recommendations,” the statement said.

“Karnataka holds immense potential in eco-tourism and has consistently followed a model of sustainable tourism which generates local employment and livelihood opportunities while boosting the local economy,” a statement said.

The approval brings an end to restrictions that had been in place since November 2025, when safari operations were suspended following a series of human wildlife conflict incidents, including attacks involving tigers and leopards in villages bordering the forests.

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{{^usCountry}} In February this year, the government permitted safari operations to resume at half the previous capacity. Vehicle numbers were reduced, while operating hours were curtailed across the two reserves. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In February this year, the government permitted safari operations to resume at half the previous capacity. Vehicle numbers were reduced, while operating hours were curtailed across the two reserves. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Bandipur’s safari duration was cut from eight hours to five hours, and services at Sunkadakatte and Nagarahole also operated for shorter periods. At the time, then forest minister Eshwar Khandre had said a decision on restoring full operations would depend on the technical committee’s final assessment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bandipur’s safari duration was cut from eight hours to five hours, and services at Sunkadakatte and Nagarahole also operated for shorter periods. At the time, then forest minister Eshwar Khandre had said a decision on restoring full operations would depend on the technical committee’s final assessment. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} With the latest approval, safari services are expected to return to their earlier schedule and capacity, subject to implementation by the forest department. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With the latest approval, safari services are expected to return to their earlier schedule and capacity, subject to implementation by the forest department. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The government said Karnataka continues to pursue eco tourism that protects forests while creating economic opportunities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government said Karnataka continues to pursue eco tourism that protects forests while creating economic opportunities. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The state remains committed to the eco tourism model that safeguards ecological integrity and ensures that tourism contributes positively to conservation, local livelihoods, and visitor experience,” the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The state remains committed to the eco tourism model that safeguards ecological integrity and ensures that tourism contributes positively to conservation, local livelihoods, and visitor experience,” the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

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It added that sustainable tourism has generated employment and livelihood opportunities for local communities while supporting the local economy.

The restrictions had taken a financial toll on businesses linked to wildlife tourism. Industry representatives estimated that around 35 resorts around Bandipur and Nagarahole were together losing nearly ₹3 crore a day during the curbs, while about 8,000 people directly or indirectly dependent on the sector were affected. Tourism operators had also said many visitors shifted to safari destinations in neighbouring Kerala and Tamil Nadu during the period of restricted operations.

Speaking to Hindustan Times on Friday, Nagarahole field director and deputy conservator of forests P A Seema said no formal government order had yet reached the reserve. “So far, we have not received any official order. If it is received, we will launch full time operations from tomorrow itself,” Seema said.

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Earlier in May, Karnataka forest and environment minister Ishwar B Khandre had defended the state government’s decision to temporarily suspend safari operations in Bandipur and Nagarahole National Parks last November, stating that the move was taken to protect human lives after a series of wildlife attacks.

Addressing the question and answer session in the Assembly, Khandre was responding to Leader of the Opposition R Ashok, who said that over 4,000 people had lost their jobs due to the suspension of safaris.

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