‘Shortage of buses’: Mohandas Pai vs Karnataka minister over public transport

Pai alleged that Karnataka has been lacking adequate public transport for the past three years. "All we have got is shortage of buses and lack of public transport for last 3 years. (Earlier too) Please allow private buses to provide service," Pai wrote.

The argument began after Pai criticised the state’s handling of public transport, calling the existing system ineffective. Taking to X, Pai tagged the transport minister in a post as he pointed out to what he described as policy-driven delays and said opening the sector to private bus services could help improve connectivity and efficiency.

Entrepreneur Mohan Das Pai and Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy recently engaged in a heated exchange on social media, on the condition of Bengaluru’s public transport and the role of private operators.

The former Infosys Chief Finance Officer accused Reddy of failing to ensure sufficient public transport due to what he termed a rigid mindset.

"Why? People need public transport irrespective of who provides it," he said, while tagging Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Reddy challenges Pai to public debate Responding to the criticism, Reddy defended the performance of state-run transport corporations and challenged Pai to a face-to-face discussion.

"Mr. @TVMohandasPai, Our BMTC MD is enough to handle a face-to-face debate with you on any platform. Kindly come and discuss the facts with them directly. Are you ready to step up, or will you just keep tweeting?," Reddy said in a post.

The minister argued that Pai’s views focus only on financial aspects and ignore the social role of public transport.

"You (Pai) look at a public service and see a balance sheet; I look at it and see 1.5 crore citizens," he added.

Minister highlights Shakti scheme Reddy highlighted the impact of the government’s Shakti scheme, which provides free bus travel for women.

"We have crossed 650 crore free trips for women. This isn't just a "scheme"; it is the greatest mobility-led economic empowerment in India's history," he said.

He also explained how state transport services balance profit and social responsibility.

"The "Social Service" Balance: Unlike private players, we don't cherry-pick. 30 per cent of our routes operate at a loss to ensure a student and rural citizens in a remote village has a bus. 30 per cent operate at break-even. 40 per cent (long-distance) generate the profit that sustains the rest. 98 per cent of villages have bus connectivity across state. This is how you serve a society, not a board of directors," Reddy said.

According to the minister, Karnataka operates 26,054 buses, with Bengaluru alone serving nearly 45 lakh passengers every day.

"With a fleet of 7,108 buses--including 1,686 electric buses--we cover over 13 lakh km and 66,000 trips every day, the highest in India. Show me a single BJP-ruled city or state, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat, that matches this scale and efficiency," he said.

Reddy stated that more than 5,800 new buses have been added in the last two years. He added that over 2,000 more buses will be introduced by March 2026.

The minister also took aim at the previous BJP government, alleging that bus purchases were halted during its tenure.

"During the BJP tenure (2019-2023), when bus inductions were frozen and corporations were left to rot, why didn't you raise a single question? Why does your "corporate concern" only wake up when a pro-people government is performing," he said.

Reddy warned that private operators focus only on profits and withdraw services when earnings fall.

"A private monopoly would be a crushing burden on the poor. Public transport is a right, not a luxury. Our PSUs are here to stay, to serve, and to lead Karnataka," he added.