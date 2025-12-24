Bangladesh becoming ‘hub of anti-India activities’: Congress' Imran Masood calls for protection of minorities

Congress leader Imran Masood has said that Bangladesh is becoming a “hub of anti-India activities”, while urging the Centre to “speak firmly” regarding the protection of minorities there. "The Government of India should take strict action because Bangladesh is becoming a hub of anti-India activities," Masood said.(PTI)

Masood further said that the situation in the neighbouring country would create problems in the coming days if it is not checked, ANI news agency reported.

“The Government of India should take strict action because Bangladesh is becoming a hub of anti-India activities, and if this is not stopped, it will create significant problems in the coming days,” Masood, who is an MP from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, said.

“We must speak firmly regarding the security of the Hindu people there,” Masood told ANI.

The Congress MP's remarks come even as India's ties with Bangladesh have soured owing to recent reports of atrocities against minorities, particularly the lynching of a 27-year-old Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, in Mymensingh.

Unrest ensued in Bangladesh after the killing of a prominent youth leader, Sharif Osman Hadi. Following the incident, the protests in the country took on distinct anti-India overtones, according to an earlier HT report.

India on Tuesday summoned the Bangladesh High Commissioner, Riaz Hamidullah, for the second time in a week. Meanwhile, Bangladesh also summoned the Indian high commissioner to the foreign ministry in Dhaka. Both countries lodged formal protests against each other.

Bangladesh finance adviser says Yunus working to improve strain in ties with India

Bangladesh interim government's finance advisor Salehuddin Ahmed had on Tuesday said that the chief adviser Muhammad Yunus had taken steps to improve strained ties with India.

He added that the interim administration was working on developing economic relations with India, and was separating economic interests from “political rhetoric", PTI news agency reported.

The chief adviser “himself has also been speaking to various stakeholders on the issue”, Ahmed said after a meeting of the Advisers Council Committee on Government Purchase at his office.