Bangladesh finance adviser says Yunus working to improve India ties amid unrest after Hindu man's death

Bangladesh interim government's finance advisor, Salehuddin Ahmed, on Tuesday expressed optimism about bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh, stating that the chief adviser Muhammad Yunus has taken steps to improve the strained ties. This comes amid protests and unrest in Bangladesh, after the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi.(AFP)

He said that the administration is working on developing economic relations with India and separating economic interests from “political rhetoric,” news agency PTI reported. Follow live updates on Bangladesh unrest, protests in India

Ahmed said that the chief advice is "working to improve diplomatic relations with India, and he himself has also been speaking to various stakeholders on the issue," he told reporters after a meeting of the Advisers Council Committee on Government Purchase at his office.

This comes amid protests and unrest in Bangladesh, after the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi. Last week, Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu garment worker, was killed and set on fire, which led to protests spreading across India. Meanwhile, India condemned the violence and killing of the Hindu man.

Speaking about whether Yunus spoke to India, Ahmed said "has not", but confirmed that he did speak to those associated with the matter.

The adviser also said that the trade between India and Bangladesh is not run by political considerations. "If importing rice from India is cheaper than sourcing it from Vietnam or elsewhere, then it makes economic sense to buy the staple from India," he was quoted as saying.

Rice as a means to seek good relations

The adviser, an economist, expressed optimism that bilateral relations would not decline further. He said that Bangladesh has approved a proposal to purchase 50,000 tonnes of rice from India, “as a means to seek good relations.”

He added that importing rice from India is much more beneficial for the country than sourcing rice from Vietnam, an alternative to India, which would cost BDT 10 (USD 0.082) more per kilogram.

The finance advisor's comments came as analysts predicted that Dhaka-New Delhi relations were at their lowest since the independence of Bangladesh.

Speaking on this, Ahmad said that the situation has not reached such a bad stage. "From the outside, it may sound like many things are happening...However, there are some statements that are difficult to shut out," Ahmed reportedly said.

Asked if any external forces are making anti-India statements, Ahmed emphasised that any instigation from outside is not in the interest of either of the countries. “We do not want any bitterness between the two nations,” he added.

He also said that these incidents of anti-India statements do not represent the “national expression” and were rather creating a complex situation for Bangladesh.