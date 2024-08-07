Bangladesh: Hindus thwart another attack on temple; Yogi Adityanath calls for ‘Sanatam Dharma’ unity

In a display of bravery, Hindus in Bangladesh thwarted an attack on a temple, said Kolkata ISKCON temple vice-president Radharaman Das on Wednesday. He said a temple was destroyed in the country on Tuesday and the attackers looted valuables and even ration. An aerial view shows anti-government protestors storming former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina's palace in Dhaka. (AFP file photo)

Radharaman Das said on Wednesday a mob gathered near another temple but the Hindus stood against them, forcing the attackers to run away.

"Yesterday, the whole temple was destroyed, the deities were also damaged and they have taken every valuable thing from the temple...they did not even leave ration. Today, there was no attack. One of our temple managers told us that a mob had come but the area is Hindu-dominated and they stood against them and the attackers ran away," he said.

What Yogi Adityanath said on Bangladesh

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said Hindus were being selectively targeted in Bangladesh. He called for unity to fight the threat against Sanatan Dharma.

Also read: Bangladesh crisis: 24 burnt alive as mob sets hotel on fire; Hindu homes, temples 'targeted' | Top updates

"Today, all the neighbours of India are burning. Temples are being demolished. Hindus are being selectively targeted and even then we are not trying to find those layers of history as to why such an unfortunate situation has arisen there," he said.

"We should remember that the society that does not learn from the mistakes of history, its bright future is also eclipsed. There is a need to work together again to deal with the threat to Sanatan Dharma. There is a need to fight together for this," he added.

Also read: Bangladesh: Hindu councillor shot dead; Kali temples vandalised during anti-govt protest, say reports

Several Hindu establishments have been attacked in Bangladesh amid violent clashes over quotas in government jobs.

On Tuesday, senior leader Sheikh Hasina quit as the prime minister of Bangladesh and fled to India. She is staying at a secure location in India and will likely move abroad after seeking asylum.

Also read: Hindu homes, temples ‘targeted and looted’ in Bangladesh after Sheikh Hasina ouster, says minority group

The United Kindom reportedly told her she wouldn't be immune to any possible legal action should she choose to stay in the country.

Sheikh Hasina had to flee Dhaka in a military aircraft because of a threat to her life posed by the protestors. Over 300 people, including police personnel, died in weeks of protests.

In India, the Opposition has appealed to the Narendra Modi government to help the minorities in Bangladesh.

With inputs from ANI, PTI