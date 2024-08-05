Bangladeshi Hindu councillor shot dead; Kali temples vandalised during anti-govt protest: Reports

Haradhan Roy Hara, a Hindu councillor of Rangpur City Corporation, was among the 100 people killed in the violent protests across Bangladesh on Sunday. Locals reports indicated that homes and temples belonging to Hindus, including ISKCON and Kali temples, were targeted, forcing devotees to seek shelter. Men run past a shopping center which was set on fire by protesters during a rally against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her government demanding justice for the victims killed in the recent countrywide deadly clashes in Dhaka, on Sunday.(AP)

Haradhan Roy was of the Parshuram Thana Awami League and councillor of Ward 4 in Rangpur city, The Daily Star reported.

The New Indian Express, meanwhile, reported that Kajal Roy, a Hindu councillor from Rangpur, was also killed in the violent protests on Sunday.

Thousands of Bangladeshi protesters, demanding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation, clashed with government supporters on one of the deadliest days since the demonstrations began.

A curfew has been in effect since 6pm on Sunday and will continue. The government has announced a three-day closure of all establishments, including banks. However, essential services such as hospitals, water, gas, and electricity will remain operational indefinitely.

The overall death toll from clashes in Bangladesh has risen to at least 300 people, after the Sunday violence in the deadliest day in weeks of anti-government demonstrations, news agency AFP reported.

The tally is based on reports from police, officials and doctors at hospitals. Protests are set to resume on Monday, with heavy deployments of soldiers and police in the capital Dhaka patrolling key roads and barricading routes to the office of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

India advises its nationals not to travel to Bangladesh

Amid violent protests in Bangladesh India has advised its nationals to refrain from travelling to Bangladesh until further notice.

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) has also strongly cautioned its citizens currently living in Bangladesh to be extremely vigilant and limit their movements

“In view of ongoing developments, Indian nationals are strongly advised against travelling to Bangladesh till further notice,” the MEA said in an official statement on Sunday.

“All Indian nationals presently in Bangladesh are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements and remain in contact with the High Commission of India in Dhaka through their emergency phone numbers 8801958383679, 8801958383680, 8801937400591,” the MEA added.