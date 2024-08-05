Bangladeshi Nobel winner Muhammad Yunus 'hurt' by India’s response to unrest: ‘Fire in brother's house’

Bangladeshi economist and Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus expressed disappointment over India's response to the ongoing student protests in Bangladesh. He warned that the turmoil could spill over to neighbouring countries. Bangladeshi Nobel Peace Prize winner Dr. Muhammad Yunus looks on as he poses for photo during an interview with Reuters in his office, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, June 4, 2024. (REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain)

"When India says it’s internal affairs, it hurts me. If there is a fire in the brother’s house, how can I say it is an internal affair? Diplomacy has a much richer vocabulary than saying it is their internal affair," Yunus told The Indian Express.

Last month, India declined to comment on violent protests against government job quotas in Bangladesh. “We see this as an internal matter of Bangladesh,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during a regular media briefing.

‘Bangladesh students’ protest will affect neighbouring countries'

Muhammad Yunus added that if unrest is occurring in Bangladesh, where 17 crore people are in conflict, youth are being killed by government forces, and law and order are deteriorating, it is clear that the situation will not stay contained within Bangladesh's borders and will affect neighbouring countries.

Yunus is known for his microfinance work, lifting lakhs out of poverty. However, he has faced opposition from prime minister Sheikh Hasina who has accused him of "sucking blood" from the poor. He was recently indicted in a corruption case, which his supporters say is politically motivated.

'I will discuss with India'

Yunus urged India to support democratic processes in Bangladesh and to criticise any lack of transparency in elections. He praised India's regular and successful elections and expressed pain over “India's lack of support for democratic goals in Bangladesh”. He plans to discuss these issues with the Indian government.

Bangladesh reservation quota protest intensifies

Protests against civil service job quotas, which began last month, have grown into some of the worst unrest during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s 15-year rule, with calls for her resignation.

On Sunday alone, around 100 people were killed, including 14 police officers, as clashes with sticks and knives turned deadly, and security forces fired rifles. The total death toll since the protests started in July has now reached at least 283.

The ministry of external affairs has warned Indian citizens in Bangladesh to be very cautious and restrict their movements. The MEA also advised against travelling to Bangladesh until further notice.