e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 22, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 22, 2019

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina arrives in Kolkata, to meet Mamata Banerjee on sidelines of historic day-night Test match

India is taking on Bangladesh in its first-ever pink- ball Test match, seven years after the International Cricket Council (ICC) gave its approval to the format.

india Updated: Nov 22, 2019 12:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in Kolkata Friday morning.
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in Kolkata Friday morning. (ANI Photo/Twitter )
         

On the sidelines of the historic pink ball day-night Test match between India and Bangladesh on Friday, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will meet West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata.

Hasina, who arrived in Kolkata on Friday morning, will inaugurate the first ever pink- ball Test match between the two teams at Eden Gardens stadium. She was received by Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly at the airport.

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly had earlier invited the Bangladeshi PM to watch the first pink ball, day-night Test match to be played on Indian soil, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also made a request in view of the historic nature of the game, external affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said on Thursday.

Several former leading cricketers, including Sachin Tendulkar are attending match, which is taking place seven years after the International Cricket Council (ICC) gave its approval to the pink ball format. The historic match will kick off with Army paratroopers flying into the Eden Gardens to hand over a pink ball each to the two captains, right before the toss. Hasina and Banerjee will then ring the customary Eden Bell.

The two leaders shall hold a brief one-on-one meeting on the sidelines of the match. The meeting could provide for an opportunity to discuss Bangladesh’s long-standing demand for an agreement on the sharing of Teesta river waters. Banerjee, however, has opposed the agreement, saying it could affect water supplies in West Bengal during the dry season.

tags
top news
Sena CM for 5 yrs: Raut amid Maharashtra govt formation talks with Cong, NCP
Sena CM for 5 yrs: Raut amid Maharashtra govt formation talks with Cong, NCP
JNU protest: Facing deficit of over Rs 45 cr, necessary to revise hostel fee, says admin
JNU protest: Facing deficit of over Rs 45 cr, necessary to revise hostel fee, says admin
Pink ball Test live report: Bangladesh bat first, India unchanged
Pink ball Test live report: Bangladesh bat first, India unchanged
India finishes 400 social infra projects in Afghanistan, US praises effort
India finishes 400 social infra projects in Afghanistan, US praises effort
Army HQ sets the ball rolling for a code of conduct
Army HQ sets the ball rolling for a code of conduct
‘CPEC is not about aid’: US warns Pak of risks from China infrastructure push
‘CPEC is not about aid’: US warns Pak of risks from China infrastructure push
IAS daughter may have to evict retired civil servant dad
IAS daughter may have to evict retired civil servant dad
From factory to field: Journey of the pink ball
From factory to field: Journey of the pink ball
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019CG Vyapam Result 2019OTET 2019 ResultUddhav ThackerayMaharashtra govtVivo U20Anu Malik

don't miss

latest news

India News