Bangladesh Police step up security for Indian visa centres after protest

India has sought additional security for its visa centres in Bangladesh after a protest at a facility in Dhaka by hundreds of people, with Bangladesh Police officials saying on Tuesday that security measures had been tightened in the capital city’s diplomatic zone. A video of visa applicants protesting at the visa centre in Dhaka went viral on social media and Facebook on Monday. (Reuters photo)

A number of people who applied for tourist visas staged a protest at the Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) at Jamuna Future Park in Dhaka on Monday. While there was no vandalism or violence, a large police contingent was rushed to the area to bring the situation under control, people familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity.

Following the protest, the Indian high commission sent a note verbale, or an unsigned diplomatic correspondence, to the Bangladesh foreign ministry seeking enhanced security for Indian visa centres across the country, the people cited above said.

Dhaka Metropolitan Polce head Mainul Hasan told HT on Tuesday that security measures were beefed up in the diplomatic zone in Dhaka. “After yesterday’s [Monday’s] incident, security has been tightened,” he said.

A video of visa applicants protesting at the visa centre in Dhaka went viral on social media and Facebook on Monday. The video featured protesters shouting anti-India slogans and demanding Indian visas.

The people said Monday’s protest had heightened concerns about security for Indian facilities at a time when anti-India sentiments are being fanned by some political parties and student bodies.

They said the Indian mission in Dhaka has currently prioritised granting of visas only to Bangladeshi citizens wanting to travel to India for medical treatment or to students who have gained admission to courses in European countries whose diplomatic ties are handled by missions in New Delhi. The envoys of many European countries are concurrently accredited for India and Bangladesh.

The Indian side is not processing any other visas, including tourist visas, because of paucity of staff. New Delhi pulled out all non-essential staff and family members from the high commission in Dhaka during the violence that followed the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government on August 5.

Indian authorities had informed visa applicants to collect their passports since visas are being issued only to students and those travelling for medical treatment. Despite the return of passports, applicants were informed that their applications would remain open and be processed at a later stage.

“However, many people who applied for tourist visas began protesting at the visa centre in Dhaka on Monday. This is a serious concern for the staff,” one of the people cited above said.

India has 16 Indian visa application centers across Bangladesh and most of them are not functioning. The visa centre at Jamuna Future Park in Dhaka had resumed limited operations.

IVAC said in a statement said: “Due to limited operations, the visa process may take longer. Therefore, we are returning passports now, and they will be re-processed once operations resume. Applicants will be notified via SMS to resubmit their passports.”

India’s largest visa operation is in Bangladesh, and 1.6 million Bangladeshi citizens visited India in 2023. Of them, 60% visited for tourism, 30% for medical treatment and the remainder for other purposes.

At a meeting with interim government head Muhammad Yunus in Dhaka on August 22, Indian high commissioner Pranay Verma had raised concerns about the security of the Indian high commission in Dhaka in light of some social media posts.