Bangladeshi national sentenced to 3 years in UP for forging Indian passport
Special Judge, Ballia, Ramkripal on Monday held Abdul Amin guilty, and also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on him, Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh said.
Published on: May 12, 2026 11:23 AM IST
PTI
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A court in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia has sentenced a Bangladeshi national to three years of imprisonment for travelling on a forged Indian passport and illegally registering land, a police official said on Tuesday.
Special Judge, Ballia, Ramkripal on Monday held Abdul Amin guilty, and also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on him, Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh said.
According to prosecution sources, a case was registered on March 14, 2023, at the Kotwal police station in Ballia against Amin, who hails from a Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar of Bangladesh, on a written complaint by Inspector Bharat Bhushan Tiwari of the ATS Varanasi unit.
The case was registered under various sections of the IPC and under the Foreigners Act.
It is alleged that Amin, with the assistance of individuals from Ballia, illegally obtained Indian documents and, based on them illegally registered land in Purushottampur located in the Pandua area of West Bengal's Hooghly district.