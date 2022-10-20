Home / India News / Bangladeshi prisoner lodged in Assam jail gives birth to baby boy

Bangladeshi prisoner lodged in Assam jail gives birth to baby boy

india news
Published on Oct 20, 2022 03:59 PM IST

Police said that Sheikh allegedly came to India illegally with her husband and other family members in February 2020 and went to Navi Mumbai in search of work

She was arrested in Assam’s Karimganj district six months back. (Sourced)
She was arrested in Assam’s Karimganj district six months back. (Sourced)
ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha

A 42-year-old Bangladeshi woman, who was arrested in Assam’s Karimganj district six months back while trying to return to Bangladesh, has given birth to a baby boy.

Karimganj’s joint director (health) Samsul Alam said they held a camp two months back and found two Bangladeshi prisoners, including Chandni Sheikh, were pregnant. “I do not know if the other woman has been deported,” Alam said. He added they provided Sheikh required support including checkups, medicines, and food.

Sheikh was taken to a local hospital from the Karimganj jail on Monday and gave birth through a c-section. “She told us that this is her fourth child and the other kids are in Bangladesh,” said a health worker at the hospital.

Police said Sheikh allegedly came to India illegally with her husband and other family members in February 2020 and went to Navi Mumbai in search of work.

“She informed us that her husband was in Navi Mumbai when she left that place. The husband never tried to contact her because he is also an illegal migrant,” a border police officer said.

Lawyer Aman Wadud cited the Citizenship Act and said the newborn will not be an Indian citizen. “Both the parents of the newborn have to be citizens of India for that.”

Police said Sheikh, a resident of Dhaka, was taken back to the jail on Tuesday and that both mother and child were doing well.

Inspector general (prisons) Barnali Sharma said a doctor has been assigned to look after Sheikh and her child. “...several foreigners have given birth in prisons and we helped them with adequate food, treatment, and other facilities.”

An official said foreign women prisoners are mostly sent to the Kokrajhar jail. Since Sheikh was four-month pregnant when she was arrested, she was kept in the Karimganj jail.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out