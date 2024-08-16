Bangladesh's Muhammad Yunus dials PM Modi, assures protection of Hindus, all minorities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday received a phone call from Bangladesh's interim head Muhammad Yunus and the two leaders exchanged views on the prevailing situation in the country following the ouster of Sheikh Hasina. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Mohammad Yunus assured protection, safety and security of Hindus and all minorities in Bangladesh.(PTI)

In a post on X, PM Modi said he reiterated India's support for a “democratic, stable, peaceful and progressive” Bangladesh while Yunus assured him of the safety and security of Hindus and other minority communities living there.

PM Narendra Modi posted on X, “Received a telephone call from Professor Muhammad Yunus, @ChiefAdviserGoB. Exchanged views on the prevailing situation. Reiterated India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful and progressive Bangladesh. He assured protection, safety and security of Hindus and all minorities in Bangladesh.”

The assurance from Yunus comes after reports of attacks on members of the Hindu community living in Bangladesh.

Prime Minister Modi had earlier asked for the safety and security of Hindus and other minorities of Bangladesh when he congratulated Yunus on the “assumption of his new responsibilities” as the chief advisor to the interim government.

Modi also expressed concern about the security of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh during his Independence Day speech on Thursday.

“As a neighbouring country, I can understand the concern regarding whatever has happened in Bangladesh. I hope the situation there becomes normal soon,” he said while addressing the nation from the Red Fort.

“In particular, the concerns of 140 crore Indians that the security of Hindus and minorities there is ensured,” he said, speaking in Hindi.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s de facto foreign minister Touhid Hossain told Reuters on Thursday that the interim government will decide whether to ask India to extradite Hasina as cases rise against her, including murder accusations. He said he didn’t want to speculate but noted Hasina was facing “so many cases”.

If the home and law ministries decided, “we have to ask for her...return to Bangladesh”, Hossain said.

“That creates an embarrassing situation for the Indian government,” he said, adding that India “knows this and I am sure they will take care of it”. He didn’t elaborate. There was no immediate response from Indian officials to Hossain’s remarks.