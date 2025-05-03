Bank holiday 2025: Are banks open or closed in India today (May 3)? Check details

Bank holiday 2025: Banks in most parts of India will remain open on Saturday, May 3, according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar. All major banks' online services will remain functional despite the closure of physical branches. (HT File)

It is also the first Saturday of the month, and hence, banks will remain open. In India, banks are usually closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.

Bank branches in select regions of the country will remain closed on Saturday due to select regional and religious festivals. Hence, it is important to know the list of holidays in this month.

Bank holidays in May 2025

The RBI has listed six bank holidays for this month according to its state-wise official calendar. The banks will remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays (May 10 and 24) and all Sundays (May 4, 11, 18, and 25) of this month.

May 1 (Thursday) - Labour Day / Maharashtra Day – Banks will remain closed in Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Belapur, Guwahati, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Imphal, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, and Thiruvananthapuram.

May 9 (Friday) - Banks in Kolkata will be shut for Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti.

May 12 (Monday) - Buddha Purnima - Banks will be closed in New Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Bhopal, Nagpur, Raipur, Ranchi, Aizawl, Agartala, Belapur, Dehradun, Itanagar, Jammu, Kanpur, Shimla, and Srinagar.

May 16 (Friday) - Banks in Gangtok will be closed to observe Sikkim Statehood Day.

May 26 (Monday) - The banks in Agartala will be closed to mark Kazi Nazrul Islam's birthday.

May 29 (Thursday) - Banks in Shimla on account of Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

All major banks' online services will remain functional despite the closure of physical branches. ATM machines, card services, NEFT/RTGS fund transfers, and account administration activities will also remain functional.