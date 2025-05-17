Bank holiday: Are banks in India open or closed today, May 17?

Weekends are when most people finally find the time to run errands, including visiting the bank. But with frequent national and regional holidays, and banks staying shut on some Saturdays, it’s easy to lose track. If you are wondering whether banks are open today, here’s a quick reminder: according to the Reserve Bank of India, all banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. Banks are open on the first and third Saturdays of each month, whereas the second and fourth Saturdays are bank holidays according to RBI. (Representative Image)

The RBI also puts out a holiday list so you can plan your bank visits without any last-minute surprises.

Are banks open on 17 May?

Banks will remain open today as it is the third Saturday, resulting in banks operating at regular working hours.

Upcoming bank holidays in May 2025

The list of bank holidays announced by RBI includes:

18 May (Sunday) - weekly off

24 May (Saturday) — Weekly off due to the fourth Saturday

25 May (Sunday) — Weekly Off

26 May (Monday)- On the account of the Birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam

29 May (Thursday)- On the account of Maharana Pratap Jayanti

On May 26, banks in only Agartala will remain closed, while banks in other states will remain open. Similarly, for May 29, banks in Shimla will remain closed for Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

RBI publishes a list of Bank holidays for each month on the official website. There are three categories of bank holidays- Negotiable Instrument Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays and banks’ closing of accounts. Also the bank holidays differ in every state according to the festivals. A total of six holiday have been designated during the month of May.

During the bank holiday, customers will not be able to conduct transactions related to cheques and promissory notes as these come under the Negotiable Instruments Act. Meanwhile, the customers will still be able to access the digital banking services through Net banking and the ATM will also remain functional. Fund transfers can be initiated using the online banking facilities. Other services, such as card usage, account management, and setting up standing instructions, can also be done online.