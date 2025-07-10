Bank holiday: Are banks open or closed today for Guru Purnima?

Although not listed as a holiday this year, Guru Purnima will be observed on Jul 10, according to the Indian calendar. Guru Purnima this year would not affect banks and other offices.(Unsplash/representational)

Widely celebrated by the Hindu, Buddhist, and Jain communities, Guru Purnima this year would not affect banks and other offices, which are expected to function uninterruptedly.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), all scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe a public holiday on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

The RBI has designated a total of seven bank holidays under the category ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’ in various states, for July 2025.

Here's a list of bank holidays in July.

1. Kharchi Puja on Jul 3



Kharchi Puja is a hindu festival, celebrated in Tripura. Banks in Agartala had observed a holiday on this day.

2. Guru Hargobind Ji’s Birthday on Jul 5

Observed as a holiday across banks in the cities of Jammu and Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, this day marked the birthday of the sixth of the ten Sikh Gurus, Guru Hargobind Ji.

3. Beh Deinkhlam on Jul 14



Banks in Meghalaya's Shillong would be closed on this day. Beh Deinkhlam is a festival, celebrated by the Jaintia tribe in Meghalaya.

4. Harela on Jul 16



Celebrated in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand and some parts of Himachal Pradesh, banks in Uttarakhand's Dehradun would be closed for Harela.

5. Death Anniversary of U Tirot Singh on Jul 17



The day marks the death anniversary of U Tirot Singh, one of the chiefs of the Khasi people. Banks will remain shut in Shillong on this day.

6. Ker Puja on Jul 19



The festival is dedicated to Ker, the region's guardian deity. Banks in Agartala would observe a holiday on this day.

7. Drukpa Tshe-zi on Jul 28



Observed as a holiday in the banks of Sikkim's Gangtok, Drukpa Tshe-zi marks the fourth day of the sixth month in the Tibetan lunar calendar, signifying Lord Buddha's first sermon.

The following are the regular bank holidays scheduled for this month:

1. July 6 (Sunday) — Banks closed pan-India.



2. July 12 (Saturday) — Banks closed pan-India for second Saturday.



3. July 13 (Sunday) — Banks closed pan-India.



4. July 26 (Saturday) — Banks closed pan-India for fourth Saturday.



5. July 27 (Sunday) — Banks closed pan-India.

The RBI and the state governments consider various parameters, including national and local occasions, operational requirements, religious celebrations, and other cultural observances in every state, when listing the holidays each year.