Bank officer who allegedly staged 15 lakh heist arrested in Jharkhand

A sales officer at the Champua branch of ICICI bank in Odisha and four criminals were arrested late Tuesday evening three days after the former allegedly staged the loot of ₹15 lakh that he had collected from a bank customer near Rangamati in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, police said on Wednesday.

“A SIT was formed to investigate the case in which unknown assailants had looted ₹15 lakh from ICICI Bank Champua sales officer Jagmohan Polai and Shib Sahu near Rangamati on Jagannathpur-Jaintgarh main road around 12 pm noon on March 19. The team picked up Polai on the basis of scientific and technological investigation and he confessed that he planned the loot with local criminals as he needed money desperately due to the financial crisis,” Ajay Linda, West Singhbhum superintendent of police (SP), said.

The SP said Champua-based 30-year-old Md Salim and Saqib Javed along with 30-year-old Rajendra Laguri from Noamundi and Kripa Sindhu Patra alias Madan Patra from Keonjhar were arrested following Polai’s interrogation.

“We have recovered ₹11, 84, 500 from the looted ₹15 lakh and the Pulsar motorcycle used in the crime and mobile phones. We will also seek departmental action against the branch manager of ICICI Bank Champua branch as he did not inform the police beforehand about his staff going to collect ₹15 lakh from a customer though he was bound to inform police about such collection above ₹10 lakh,” added Linda.

Police said Polai claimed that he needed the money desperately for the treatment of his mother who he said is suffering from cancer.

Salim and Saqib had looted ₹15 lakh from Polai and another bank employee Shib Sahu at Rangamati by firing in the air and escaped easily on a motorcycle on March 19 when Polai and Shib were returning to ICICI Bank Champua branch after collecting the money from bank customer Biswajit Kar, a businessman in Jaintgarh.