Bank strike on March 15, 16; services may get affected

Banking operations in the country might get affected on Monday and Tuesday as the public lenders will go on a two-day strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) protesting the government's proposal to privatise two public sector banks.

The umbrella body of nine bank unions has claimed that over 10 lakh bank employees and officers will participate in the strike that can affect services like cash withdrawal, bank deposits, cheque clearance and loan approvals.

Banks like State bank of India, Canara Bank have informed their customers that the services in branches and their offices might get affected during the normal working hours if the strike materializes.

"We have been informed by the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) that the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has given a call for strike in the banking industry on March 15 and March 16, for issues relating to industry level and not for any bank-level issues," PTI quoted Canara Bank as saying.

Last month, the banking workforce sported black badges on their arms as a sign of protest against the government's decision of privatization of public lenders.

As per a PTI report, All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) general secretary C H Venkatachalam said the conciliation meeting before the additional chief labour commissioner that took place on March 4, 9 and 10 did not reap positive results and hence the strike will take place.

The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh after the presentation of the Union Budget 2021 on February 1 had announced that it has decided to conduct phase-wise agitation against the government's disinvestment plan. The BMS notification has a list of agitational programmes scheduled to be conducted in phases till the end of this year.

At least 14 public sector banks have been merged in the last four years of the BJP-led government, including the privatisation of IDBI Bank after the majority of its stake was sold to LIC in 2019.

