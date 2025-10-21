Are banks open or closed today for Govardhan Pooja, Diwali? Check here

Banks are expected to remain closed today in several states on account of Diwali Amavasya, also known as Deepawali, and Govardhan Pooja. While most of India celebrated Diwali on October 20, some others will mark the festival today. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had issued a list of holidays for October

Here's a list of cities where banks will remain closed today, as per the list of holidays shared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI):

Belapur

Bhopal

Gangtok

Guwahati

Imphal

Jammu

Mumbai

Nagpur

Raipur

Srinagar Notably, banks were also closed in Bhopal, Gangtok, Guwahati and Raipur on October 20 on the occasion of Diwali or Naraka Chaturdashi or Kali Puja.

Some other cities where banks were closed on Monday for Diwali were - Delhi, Ahmedabad, Agartala, Panaji, Ranchi, Shillong, Thiruvananthapuram, Kanpur, Shimla, Vijayawada, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Aizawl, Kochi, Dehradun, Chennai, Jaipur, Itanagar, Hyderabad, Lucknow and Kolkata.

Diwali date confusion and 2 holidays Most workplaces, offices and banks in some cities like Bhopal, Raipur and Guwahati saw two holidays for Diwali this year. The day the festival of lights will be celebrated is determined using the Amavasya Tithi.

This year, the Amavasya Tithi fell on two days - starting on October 20 and ending on October 21, which sparked a confusion over when to celebrate the festival.

This is why some people celebrated Diwali and performed Lakshmi Pujan on the first day, while the others will celebrate it today.

When will banks be closed next? The month of October has many bank holidays, different days for different places. After Diwali and Govardhan Pooja, bank holidays will also be observed on October, 22, 23, 27 and 28, owing to Diwali, Bhaidooj and Chath Puja (morning and evening prayers), respectively.

A list of dates and cities where banks will be closed that day:

October 22: Belapur, Gangtok, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Dehradun, Kanpur, Mumbai, Lucknow, Nagpur

October 23: Ahmedabad, Kanpur, Gangtok, Kolkata, Imphal, Shimla, Lucknow

October 27: Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi

October 28: Patna, Ranchi