Banks to remain closed on May 13, 14 in these parts of India. Check here

Banks will remain shut in most parts of the country for the next two days on May 13 and 14. These two days are declared as holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act by the Reserve Bank of India.

All banks including the private sector, regional banks, foreign banks, cooperative banks remain closed on certain days notified by the federal bank under the Negotiable Instruments Act, holiday, real time gross settlement holiday and banks’ closing of accounts, as per the guidelines.

Bank holidays vary from state to state and are not observed nationwide. Only gazetted holidays are observed by banks across the nation.

On the occasion of Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (Shawal-1) on May 13, the banks will remain closed in Belapur, Jammu, Kochi, Mumbai, Nagpur, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram.

Banks will be closed on May 14 on the occasion of Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti, Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra), Basava Jayanti, Akshaya Tritiya.

The lenders will be closed in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla on May 14.

The private and public sector banks in the country are closed every second and fourth Saturday of the month. As per a notification of the Reserve Bank of India, banks are also closed on all Sundays.

Other days in May when banks will remain closed include:

May 16, when it is a Sunday.

May 22, which is the fourth Saturday of the month

May 23, as it is a Sunday

On the occasion of Buddha Purnima on May 26. This holiday will be observed in many states.

May 30, Sunday







