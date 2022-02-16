His music was all encompassing: PM Modi, Mamata grieve Bappi Lahiri's demise

Political leaders on Wednesday expressed their grief at the passing away of veteran musician-singer Bappi Lahiri following multiple health issues in Mumbai at the age of 69.

Among the firsts to mourn the composer’s death was Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said people across generations could relate to his works and that his lively nature would be missed by all.

Taking to Twitter, Modi wrote, “Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

President Ram Nath Kovind said, “Shri Bappi Lahiri was a matchless singer-composer. His songs found popularity not only in India but abroad. His diverse range included youthful as well as soulful melodies. His memorable songs will continue to delight listeners for long time. Condolences to his family and fans.”

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said India lost yet another veteran singer and composer with Lahiri’s death. “In the demise of Shri Bappi Lahiri, India has lost yet another veteran singer and composer. Bappi Da will always be remembered for his foot-tapping numbers. My deepest condolences to his family and followers. Om Shanti!”

Expressing her shock at Lahiri's untimely demise, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee recalled the musician as a boy from north Bengal who gained nationwide fame due to sheer talent and hard work.

"Shocked to hear about the untimely demise of legendary singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri. A boy from our North Bengal, he rose to all-India fame and success by the dint of his sheer talent and hard work, and made us proud by his musical contributions. We had conferred on him our highest state civilian award “Bangabibhushan" and will continue to remember the genius. My sincere condolences," Banerjee said.

Home minister Amit Shah said Lahiri’s demise leaves a big void in the world of Indian music. “Pained to learn about the passing away of legendary singer & composer, Bappi Lahiri Ji. His demise leaves a big void in the world of Indian music. Bappi Da will be remembered for his versatile singing and lively nature,” he said.

Lahiri died at the CritiCare Hospital in Juhu. "He had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight," Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

