BAPS Hindu Mandir launched in UAE: Here are 5 major Hindu temples outside India

With Hindus being one of the world's largest religious groups, major Hindu temples can be found across the globe. Outside India, Hindu temples are present in neighbouring countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal. Akshardham Temple in USA(Official Website of the temple)

Hinduism's influence extends to Southeast Asian countries such as Cambodia, Thailand, and Malaysia, where temples also thrive. Many of these temples boast centuries of history.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Meanwhile, the migration of the Hindu populace to countries like the USA, Australia, and Britain has led to the construction of temples in these regions over the past few decades. Some temples located in different parts of the world are hundreds of years old.

ALSO READ| BJP's Rajya Sabha list: JP Nadda from Gujarat, Congress turncoat Ashok Chavan from Maharashtra

Check out these five major Hindu temples located in different parts of the world.

Angkor Wat (Cambodia)

Located in Cambodia and dedicated to the Hindu God Vishnu, Angkor Wat is the largest religious structure in the world, as per the Guinness Book of World Records. This massive temple was built in the 12th century by the Khmer King Suryavarman II.

The temple complex is spread over 400 acres and includes over 70 monuments. It appears on the national flag of Cambodia.

Prambanan Temple (Indonesia)

The Prambanan Temple compounds are dedicated to Hindu Gods namely Shiv, Vishnu and Brahma. The structures also have illustrations from Ramayana. The temple complex is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The temple complex has 240 temples. They were built during the reign of the Shailendra dynasty in Java in the 8th century AD. The temple complex has survived despite bearing the brunt of earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and other natural calamities.

Akshardham Temple (USA)

Akshardham Temple is the largest temple in the United States. Located in Robbinsville City in New Jersey, it has a height of 191 feet and is spread over 185 acres.

The temple was inaugurated on October 8, 2023. It took 12 years to build it. Stones from various countries have been used in its construction. Limestone, pink sandstone, marble, and granite stones used in it, can withstand extreme heat and cold.

Pashupatinath Temple (Nepal)

Dedicated to Lord Shiva, it is a UNESCO World Heritage site located in Nepal's capital, Kathmandu. The temple was built by King Jayadeva in the 8th century.

Only Hindus are allowed to enter the temple. However, followers of other religions can enter the temple's grounds to witness its architecture.

Shiva Vishnu Temple (Australia)

The temple is dedicated to two of Hinduism's most prominent Gods namely Lord Shiv and Lord Vishnu. It is located in the state of Victoria in Australia.