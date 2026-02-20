New Delhi: The ministry of civil aviation on Thursday said the preliminary report into the January 28 crash involving a Learjet 45 aircraft at Baramati will be released by February 28, as the investigation continues amid growing pressure from the Pawar family for transparency and accountability. Baramati crash’s initial report will be released by February 28: Govt

Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and four others were killed around 8.44am when the mid-sized jet, belonging to Delhi-based VSR Ventures, crashed during its second landing attempt at Baramati airport in Pune district.

The probe is being carried out by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau under the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2025, and ICAO Annex 13 Standards and Recommended Practices.

In its statement on Thursday, the ministry said, “The AAIB’s investigation is technical and evidence-based, involving systematic examination of wreckage, operational and maintenance records and laboratory testing of components where required. A preliminary report will be issued within 30 days of the occurrence, as per ICAO norms, and the final report will follow in due course.”

The investigation has been under scrutiny. NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on February 10 that the crash could be an act of sabotage. Rohit, a third-generation leader from the Pawar family—Ajit’s father and Rohit’s grandfather were siblings—raised questions regarding the maintenance practices of VSR Ventures. He is part of the Sharad Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party, from which Ajit broke away in July 2023.

The AAIB on February 17 said it had sought “special support” to retrieve data from the cockpit voice recorder, which sustained thermal damage in the crash. The bureau said it required assistance from the recorder’s manufacturer, Honeywell, to decode the damaged CVR in accordance with ICAO provisions.

On Wednesday, Ajit Pawar’s son Jay Pawar demanded a thorough and impartial investigation into the crash, voicing serious concerns regarding safety protocols and the integrity of the ongoing probe. In a social media post, Jay emphasised the need for transparency and immediate regulatory action.

“Black boxes in aircraft accidents cannot be easily destroyed and the public has a right to the complete, transparent, and indisputable truth,” Jay Pawar said. He called for an immediate ban on all flight operations by VSR Ventures and demanded an impartial and in-depth inquiry into potential “serious misconduct” regarding the maintenance of the company’s aircraft.

The ministry said the aircraft was equipped with two independent flight recorders. The Digital Flight Data Recorder, manufactured by L3 Communications, has been successfully downloaded at AAIB’s New Delhi facility, which was inaugurated by Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu early last year.

The ministry said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation had conducted multiple surveillances of VSR Ventures across areas such as flight safety systems, flight duty time limitations, maintenance compliance, documentation and station facilities prior to the crash. “All surveillance findings were addressed and closed,” it said.

During 2025, the government said that DGCA conducted 51 regulatory audits of non-scheduled operators. Additionally, multiple surveillances of VSR Ventures were carried out across areas such as flight safety systems, flight duty time limitations, maintenance compliance, documentation and station facilities.

“The audit commenced on 4 February 2026 and is expected to conclude shortly. Findings will be reviewed and action will be taken in accordance with DGCA’s enforcement policy and procedures manual,” the government said.

The DGCA is also conducting special audits of other major non-scheduled operators and aerodromes engaged in VIP/VVIP operations. “Appropriate enforcement action will be taken wherever required,” the government said.

Five people were killed in the crash: Ajit Pawar, his personal security officer Vidhit Jadhav, pilot-in-command Sumit Kapoor, first officer Shambhavi Pathak, and cabin crew member Pinky Mali.