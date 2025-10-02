Bareilly on high alert: Drones deployed, internet suspended for 48 hours

Security across four districts of Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly division has been beefed up ahead of Dussehra celebrations, with police, PAC, and RAF personnel deployed on the streets and drones monitoring the skies. Security personnel walk past during a route march on the eve of the Dussehra festival, in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025.(PTI)

The state government has also ordered a 48-hour suspension of internet services in Bareilly, news agency PTI reported citing officials.

The high alert comes after a September 26 clash in Kotwali, leading to stone-pelting after a protest over the “I Love Muhammad” poster.

A notification from the home department stated that mobile internet, broadband, and SMS services in Bareilly will remain suspended from 3 pm on October 2 to 3 pm on October 4.

Home secretary Gaurav Dayal explained the move, saying, “There is a possibility of social media platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube and WhatsApp, and messaging services being misused to spread rumours and incite communal tension.”

“This step is being taken to maintain peace and public order,” Dayal added.

High alert across the division

Divisional Commissioner Bhupendra S Chaudhary, meanwhile, issued a high alert for Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Pilibhit, and Budaun districts. Police have been directed to remain vigilant at Ramlila grounds, Durga Puja fairs, and Ravan Dahan programmes, which attract large crowds, reported PTI.

Chaudhary warned, “All district magistrate, deputy collectors, police and administrative officials must discharge their responsibilities seriously. Any lapse will invite stern action.”

Officials said intelligence agencies have been put on alert, with teams deployed in the field.

An official added, "Armed police forces are being positioned at sensitive locations. We are ensuring foolproof arrangements so that the disturbances witnessed in Bareilly do not spill over to neighbouring districts."

‘I Love Muhammad’ row

The heightened vigilance follows a clash on September 26 between police and around 2,000 people outside a mosque in the Kotwali area after Friday prayers.

Unrest broke out in the city after crowds gathered in support of the “I Love Muhammad” campaign, called by Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan.

According to police, in the absence of the Maulana, the gathering turned violent, leading to the vandalism of shops and vehicles. Authorities responded with a lathicharge and fired tear gas shells to disperse the mob. Reports stated that 22 policemen were injured during the clashes.

In the aftermath, police registered 10 FIRs across multiple stations, naming 125 accused along with nearly 3,000 unidentified individuals. Maulana Tauqeer Raza has been named in seven of these cases.

Till Wednesday, 81 people had been arrested in connection with the September 26 violence.