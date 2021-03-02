‘Bas ho gaya’: Rajnath Singh receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Defence minister Rajnath Singh became the latest political leader to be administered the first jab of the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Tuesday, a day after the government started the second phase of its inoculation drive. Singh announced on Twitter that he received his first dose at the RR Hospital in Delhi, thanking doctors and paramedic staff at the hospital, and urging those eligible for vaccination to get immunised against the viral disease.

“Bas ho gaya! The first dosage of COVID-19 vaccine was administered to me at RR Hospital today. India’s resolve for making the country COVID free has been strengthened by this inoculation drive. The Vaccine is completely safe and hassle free,” Singh tweeted, sharing a video of the vaccine being administered to him.

“I salute the efforts of India’s scientists and doctors who developed the Vaccine in a short span of time. I also thank the Doctors and paramedic staff at the RR Hospital for the vaccination. I urge everyone who is eligible to take the vaccine and make India COVID free,” he also tweeted.

India began phase 2 of its vaccination drive against the coronavirus disease on Monday. Under this phase, citizens above the age of 60, and those between 45-59 years old with comorbidities, are eligible for a vaccine shot; the second dose will be administered to them after 28 days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, vice president M Venkaiah Naidu, Union home minister Amit Shah, foreign minister S Jaishankar, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and his Odisha counterpart, Naveen Patnaik, were among the political leaders to receive their first jab of the vaccine on Day 1 of the second phase.

India’s vaccine drive, which is the largest globally, began on January 16. Healthcare and frontline workers were immunised during the first phase. As of March 2, more than 14 million people have been vaccinated in the country according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW). The two vaccines which have been cleared for use are Covishield, developed by Oxford University-AstraZeneca and being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech International Limited’s Covaxin, the country’s only home-made shot against Covid-19.