'Baseless, derogatory, devoid of truth': Nikhil Jain refutes Nusrat's allegations

Businessman Nikhil Jain on Thursday broke his silence on the claims of invalidity of his marriage with the Trinamool Congress MP and Tollywood actress Nusrat Jahan. Nikhil said all allegations made by Nusrat are "baseless and derogatory and devoid of truth". He claimed that within a very short period of time Jahan's attitude changed towards the conjugal life and she left his apartment along with all her personal belongings and documents in November 2020.

"Since August 2020 during the shooting of a film, my wife’s behaviour started changing towards me, for reasons best known to her," Jain said.

Also read: Did Nusrat lie in Parliament, asks BJP after Trinamool MP says marriage invalid

Nusrat on Wednesday claimed that her marriage with Nikhil was not legal as they got married in Turkey in accordance with Turkish Marriage Regulation, which is not valid in India.

Refuting the allegations made by her, Nikhil said he had requested her to get the marriage registered on multiple occasions but she avoided them. The Kolkata-based businessman also said that he had transferred money from his family accounts to her account after marriage to relieve her from the heavy interest burden of a home loan.

"After marriage, to get her released from the heavy interest burden of a home loan, I had the same liquidated by transferring money from my family accounts to her account, on understanding that she would return the same shortly by instalments and as and when the funds are available. Any money-transfer made by her from her account to my family account was repayments of the loan which I gave in good faith. Considerable amount is still due to be paid." Nikhil said.

In his statement he also said that he filed a civil suit against her in Kolkata’s Alipore Judges' Court for annulment of the marriage after seeing various media reports pertaining to her outings.

"Since the matter is pending before a court of law, I refrained from giving any statement about our personal life and even today I am unable to disclose about the discord in detail. But her recent statements compelled me to disclose some facts," he said.

Also read: ‘My alleged marriage is not legal…’: Nusrat Jahan on rift with Nikhil Jain

The MP from Basirhat constituency referring to Nikhil’s statement that he sought a divorce said that the question of divorce does not arise as it was an inter-faith marriage, which requires validation under the Special Marriage Act in India that did not take place.

Nusrat and Nikhil got married at a destination wedding in Turkey in 2019. Nusrat had also hosted a grand wedding reception in a five-star hotel in Kolkata in 2019, which was also attended by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.