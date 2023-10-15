News / India News / Chhattisgarh's Bastar celebrates world's longest Dussehra with 600-year-old ritual

Chhattisgarh's Bastar celebrates world's longest Dussehra with 600-year-old ritual

ByHT News Desk
Oct 15, 2023 06:33 AM IST

The 75-day Dussehra festival was celebrated on Sunday in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district with adherence to a 600-year-old ritual.

The unique Dussehra celebration in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district commenced on Sunday, following a 600-year-old tradition wherein the goddess 'Kachhin' bestows permission to the 'Raj Parivar' of Bastar to initiate the festivities. A girl, deemed as Goddess 'Kachhin', granted the 'Raj Parivar' permission to celebrate 'Dussehra' by swinging on a swing of thorns.

Artists dressed as Hindu God Rama (L), and his brother Lakshman sit on a tableau during a religious procession to mark the Dussehra Festival in the old city of Prayagraj on October 14, 2023.(Representational Image / AFP)
The main event takes place in Jagdalpur, where the entire town comes alive with elaborate decorations and processions.

The Dussehra festival in Bastar typically spans over 75 days, making it the longest Dussehra celebration in the country. This 75-day celebration in Bastar stands out as distinctive rituals are observed daily, and unlike other regions where effigies of 'Ravan' are burnt, here the festival pays tribute to 'Mahishasur Mardini Adishakti.'

The tribal community of the district play an important role in the Dussehra celebrations here.

"The ritual has been being followed for over 600 years. After the goddess grants us permission to celebrate the festival, the festivities begin. The ritual of 'Kalash Sthapna' and 'Rath yatra' will begin today", Kamal Chandra Bhanjdev, a member of the Raj Parivar told ANI.

“It is believed that the two daughters of our king, namely Kachhin Devi and Raila Devi, had performed 'Johar' (an act of setting oneself to fire instead of submitting to enemies). Since then, the holy souls of the daughters roam around here and come upon the girl children and bless us. Taking her permission, we kickstart the events,” he added.

Dussehra is celebrated on the tenth day of the Navratri festival.

The festival symbolises the triumph of good over evil.

