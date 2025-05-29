Bastar inches closer to gaining ‘Maoist-free’ tag

In a notification dated March 2025, the Union home ministry has reclassified Bastar district in the Bastar division of Chattissgarh as a “district of legacy and trust” from its previous classification as a district affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE). File image: Security personnel conduct a flag march on the eve of the Chhattisgarh local bodies elections, at Jagdalpur in Bastar district, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (PTI)

The notification, which HT has seen, came into effect on April 1.

The Bastar division comprises seven district including Bastar, Kanker, Konadagaon, Narayanpur, Sukma, Bijapur and Dantewada.

Hindustan Times reported in December that the home ministry could consider removing Baster and Konadagaon from the list of districts affected by LWE.

Konadagaon has also been re-categorised as a district of legacy and trust.

“This re-categorization, part of a broader LWE review by the Centre, places Bastar district among 28 districts across India where Maoist activity has significantly declined but where continued vigilance and sustained developmental and operational focus are still required. However, this marks a critical step toward declaring Bastar entirely free of Maoist influence,” a senior officer of Chhattisgarh police said.

Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range), Sundarraj P, emphasized the strategic progress made in the region.

“The recent re-categorization underlines a significant shift in the LWE landscape of the Bastar Range, particularly with Bastar and Kondagaon now identified as “districts of legacy”. This means that Maoist activities have come down to a great extent. Our focus will now be on consolidating peace through consistent anti-Naxal operations, development projects, and community engagement.”

Sundarraj also explained the home ministry’s new framework which “classifies 18 LWE-affected districts nationwide into three equal categories: Most Affected, Other Affected, and Districts of Concern, with six districts in each.”

Within the Bastar Range, Sukma, Bijapur, Narayanpur, and Kanker continue to be listed among the Most Affected LWE districts, while Dantewada is placed in the Other Affected category. The recent encounter in which 29 Maoists were killed happened at Kanker.

“Bastar and Kondagaon’s shift to the legacy category reflects not just a decrease in violence but also an increasing presence of civil governance and infrastructure development,” Sundarraj added.