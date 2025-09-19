Batla House encounter anniversary: Jamia students detained during protest; AISA alleges abduction

New Delhi: Several students from the Jamia Millia Islamia university were detained on Friday evening during a protest march organised to mark the 17th anniversary of the Batla House encounter, police said. Delhi Police conduct a march in New Delhi on Friday. (Picture for representation/ANI)

Student outfit All India Students' Association (AISA) alleged that the detentions amounted to "abductions" and accused the university administration of colluding with the authorities.

There was no immediate response available from the varsity over the allegations.

In a statement, the AISA alleged that around 20 students, including female students, were "dragged from the campus" and "handed over to the police personnel waiting outside gate number 7".

It claimed that among those detained were AISA Delhi State President Saiyed Ishfaq, AISA Jamia Secretary Saurabh, and two other student leaders.

"How ironic that when students even gather to remember one injustice, the state delivers another," AISA said, demanding the immediate release of the detained students and calling upon people to gather at Jamia Nagar Police Station in solidarity.

The outfit further said it has been demanding a judicial probe into the September 19, 2008, encounter at Batla House in which two young men, Atif Ameen and Mohammad Sajid, were killed. "This year marks 17 years of awaiting justice," the statement added.

Dismissing the allegations, DCP (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said, "AISA activists came out of gate number 7 and tried to march towards Khallilulah mosque. Despite repeated requests, they were hell-bent on marching. After due warnings and precautions, they were detained. No one was dragged at all."

He added that additional police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in the area. "No one will be allowed to breach law and order," the officer said.