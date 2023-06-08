Battle for inauguration: Delhi L-G, Kejriwal govt lock horns over GGSIPU campus

The inauguration of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University's east Delhi campus has become the latest flashpoint between lieutenant governor VK Saxena and the AAP-led city government, with both sides claiming that they would inaugurate the newly built campus. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena.(PTI)

Delhi education minister Atishi on Tuesday announced that the east Delhi campus of GGSIPU will be inaugurated by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on June 8.

“I am delighted to announce that the inauguration of the east campus of GGSIPU in East Delhi is going to take place, and the chief minister will inaugurate it on June 8,” she said at a press conference, prompting the L-G office to issue a statement expressing shock over the announcement.

The L-G office stated that the education minister had announced the inauguration by the chief minister despite knowing "fully well" that the Lt Governor would do so. The office note further said that Kejriwal was aware of the fact that L-G Saxena was scheduled to inaugurate the campus.

"Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal himself was aware of the fact that the L-G was scheduled to inaugurate the campus. In fact, they were also aware that they were supposed to be present in the function as Guest of Honour and distinguished guest, as desired by the L-G and had also consented to it," the statement said.

“Moreover, even on the day when Atishi made this claim in a press conference, i.e. 06.06.2023, earlier during the day, the VC of GGSIPU had announced on stage at the Convocation of GGSIPU, where Atishi was present as a Guest of Honour, that the East Campus of the University was scheduled to be inaugurated by the Lt. Governor on 08.06.2023,” it added.

Atishi responded to the statement by saying the L-G should not forget that education, higher education, and technical education are all transferred subjects.

Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj questioned Saxena's motive behind the inauguration of the University Campus, saying that he should focus, instead, on inaugurating buildings which come under the Police, Land and Public Order.

“Police, Land and Public Order come under the Lieutenant Governor. He should inaugurate police stations, police headquarters, and DDA sports complex. Education and higher education are state subjects, which fall in the domain of the elected government. Why does the L-G want to inaugurate it,” Bhardwaj told ANI.

He stated further that the construction work of this campus started before VK Saxena was appointed as Delhi's Lieutenant Governor.

"The construction of this campus started when he (VK Saxena) was not the L-G. Manish Sisodia started this work and our elected government took it further. It is strange now for the L-G to say that he was asked by officials to inaugurate the university campus," Bhardwaj said.

"At this rate, the L-G could say tomorrow that he would inaugurate Saurabh Bhardwaj's office. That's why L-G has kept all officers under his control and wants to keep it going. The CM is the one vested with the moral authority to inaugurate the campus. Such thoughts should not even come to the L-G's mind," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

