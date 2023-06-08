Home / India News / Battle for inauguration: Delhi L-G, Kejriwal govt lock horns over GGSIPU campus

Battle for inauguration: Delhi L-G, Kejriwal govt lock horns over GGSIPU campus

ByHT News Desk
Jun 08, 2023 06:07 AM IST

An invitation by the varsity stated that Lt Governor V K Saxena will inaugurate the campus at 11 am on Thursday.

The inauguration of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University's east Delhi campus has become the latest flashpoint between lieutenant governor VK Saxena and the AAP-led city government, with both sides claiming that they would inaugurate the newly built campus.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena.(PTI)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena.(PTI)

Delhi education minister Atishi on Tuesday announced that the east Delhi campus of GGSIPU will be inaugurated by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on June 8.

“I am delighted to announce that the inauguration of the east campus of GGSIPU in East Delhi is going to take place, and the chief minister will inaugurate it on June 8,” she said at a press conference, prompting the L-G office to issue a statement expressing shock over the announcement.

Delhi CM Kejriwal fights tears, mentions Manish Sisodia at school opening

The L-G office stated that the education minister had announced the inauguration by the chief minister despite knowing "fully well" that the Lt Governor would do so. The office note further said that Kejriwal was aware of the fact that L-G Saxena was scheduled to inaugurate the campus.

"Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal himself was aware of the fact that the L-G was scheduled to inaugurate the campus. In fact, they were also aware that they were supposed to be present in the function as Guest of Honour and distinguished guest, as desired by the L-G and had also consented to it," the statement said.

“Moreover, even on the day when Atishi made this claim in a press conference, i.e. 06.06.2023, earlier during the day, the VC of GGSIPU had announced on stage at the Convocation of GGSIPU, where Atishi was present as a Guest of Honour, that the East Campus of the University was scheduled to be inaugurated by the Lt. Governor on 08.06.2023,” it added.

Atishi responded to the statement by saying the L-G should not forget that education, higher education, and technical education are all transferred subjects.

Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj questioned Saxena's motive behind the inauguration of the University Campus, saying that he should focus, instead, on inaugurating buildings which come under the Police, Land and Public Order.

“Police, Land and Public Order come under the Lieutenant Governor. He should inaugurate police stations, police headquarters, and DDA sports complex. Education and higher education are state subjects, which fall in the domain of the elected government. Why does the L-G want to inaugurate it,” Bhardwaj told ANI.

He stated further that the construction work of this campus started before VK Saxena was appointed as Delhi's Lieutenant Governor.

"The construction of this campus started when he (VK Saxena) was not the L-G. Manish Sisodia started this work and our elected government took it further. It is strange now for the L-G to say that he was asked by officials to inaugurate the university campus," Bhardwaj said.

"At this rate, the L-G could say tomorrow that he would inaugurate Saurabh Bhardwaj's office. That's why L-G has kept all officers under his control and wants to keep it going. The CM is the one vested with the moral authority to inaugurate the campus. Such thoughts should not even come to the L-G's mind," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
arvind kejriwal delhi government atishi + 1 more
arvind kejriwal delhi government atishi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out