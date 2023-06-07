Kejriwal fights tears, mentions Sisodia at school opening

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday broke down while talking about Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia, and said that it was his former deputy’s dream that every child should have access to good education. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal at the inauguration of the 35th branch of the BR Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence in outer Delhi’s Bawana, on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Kejriwal was speaking in outer Delhi’s Bawana, where he was inaugurating the 35th branch of the BR Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence. A visibly emotional Kejriwal, his voice quivering, said, “This (school) was the dream of Manish Sisodia. These people (the Bharatiya Janata Party) want that Delhi’s education revolution is stopped, but we will work hard to continue it.”

He added, “We have to continue this mission to fulfil his dreams and very soon he will be out of jail. God will help us as we are walking the path of truth. That’s why we must now redouble our efforts to create more such schools in Delhi,” he added.

In response, the BJP accused Kejriwal of misleading the people by using the issue of education as a “shield”.

Sisodia has been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate in separate but parallel probes into alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22, and is currently in judicial custody. On Monday, the Delhi high court denied Sisodia bail in the ED case, but allowed him to meet his ailing wife.

Speaking in Bawana, Kejriwal said, “The BJP government (at the Centre) filed some false cases against him (Sisodia) and managed to get him arrested. It is shameful that they have put such a good human being in jail for so long on the basis of false cases. So many dacoits are roaming freely in the country but Sisodia is being jailed because such good schools being made, and it is leading to positive publicity for Aam Aadmi Party.”

Speaking about the schools of specialised excellence, Kejriwal said, “More than 100,000 children apply to get admission here, but eventually only a few thousand manage to make it. Children drop out of private schools to take admission here. Such is the demand for these schools.”

Responding to Kejriwal’s allegations, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said, “While speaking at the inauguration of a school in Bawana, the way Kejriwal tried to mislead the people about Manish Sisodia with tears in his eyes, as if the Centre sent Sisodia to jail… Kejriwal tries to portray that Sisodia has been sent to jail in some case related to the education department, but the truth is that he has been jailed for the liquor scam of the excise department.”

He added, “Kejriwal is not worried about Manish Sisodia, but is worried about his possible arrest in the near future.”