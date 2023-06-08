‘Politics of education will win...’: Sisodia’s wife pens note

Jailed former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday met his ailing wife amid tight security at his residence on Mathura Road after the high court gave him the permission to visit her on any day between 10am and 5pm. Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. (PTI)

In a note released on social media site, Seema Sisodia said that the two met after 103 days for just seven hours.

“Today I met Manish after 103 days. I do not know for how many more days my husband and my family will have to tolerate these conspiracies. Everyone was right when they said that politics is dirty. No matter what they do, they will not be able to jail the dreams of Arvind ji and Manish. Politics of education will win,” her note, writted in Hindi, read.

Sisodia is currently lodged in Tihar Jail on charges of corruption and money laundering in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22. He is under the arrest of the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate in the two cases, and has been denied bail in both.

On Monday, the Delhi high court refused to grant him interim bail in the ED case, but allowed him to meet his wife. Earlier, the former Delhi minister could not meet his wife on Sunday after the court’s prior permission, as she was hospitalised before his visit.

Seema Sisodia suffers from an autoimmune disorder and multiple sclerosis.

She said in the note that despite being warned against joining politics, “Manish (Sisoia)...joined forces with Arvind ji and other like-minded individuals” in order to “address critical issues such as education, healthcare, electricity, and water.” .

During their meeting, Seema Sisodia said she witnessed her husband’s “unwavering determination”.

“Despite enduring 103 days of sleeping on the floor, plagued by mosquitoes, ants, insects, and scorching heat, he remains undeterred, with a singular dream gleaming in his eyes—to uplift society through education and champion honest politics alongside Arvind Kejriwal. Regardless of the hardships and conspiracies that may arise, his commitment remains unshakable,” she said.

The two also spoke about Sisodia’s study of the history of education, besides discussing her health, Seema Sisodia said. “Those who conspire against Arvind and Manish may rejoice in having imprisoned one of Arvind’s soldiers. However, what they fail to see is that within the confines of Tihar Jail, the vision of an educated and prosperous India in 2047 is being woven,” she said.

The Delhi BJP said the note was “politically motivated”. “...how is it possible that a hospitalised sick woman is writing this politically motivated letter and tweeting it,” party spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said.