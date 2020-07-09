Battling surge in infections, Karnataka and Telangana inch toward 30k-mark: Covid-19 state tally 

india

India has been reporting a sharp rise in its Covid-19 cases. In the last 24 hours, the country registered nearly 25,000 fresh coronavirus infections taking the national tally to 767,296. Over 60 percent of total patients have recovered from the virus across the country as the number of recoveries stands at 476,377. India’s Covid-19 death toll has jumped to 21,129.

The three worst-affected states - Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi - have Covid-19 cases running in lakhs. Gujarat comes at the fourth spot, followed by Uttar Pradesh. South Indian states have also been witnessing a surge in infections with Karnataka and Telangana rapidly inching toward the 30,000-mark.

Here’s taking a look at the statewise situation of Covid-19 infections across the country.

Maharashtra

The state Covid-19 tally jumped to 223,724 on Thursday. Over 123,192 people have recovered from coronavirus in Maharashtra while 9,448 have died.

Tamil Nadu

With 122,350 coronavirus cases, Tamil Nadu is the state with second-highest coronavirus cases in the country and has witnessed 1,700 coronavirus fatalities. The number of patients who have recovered from coronavirus in the state stands at 74,167.

Delhi

The national capital is the third worst-hit in India with coronavirus cases jumping to 104,864 on Thursday. As many as 78,199 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in the national capital while 3,213 have succumbed to the infection.

Gujarat

The state has seen Covid-19 cases reach 38,333 on Thursday. The state has seen 27,289 people recover from coronavirus while 1,993 people have died.

Uttar Pradesh

The Covid-19 tally in Uttar Pradesh has jumped to 31,156 while the number of recoveries has touched 20,331. The state’s death toll stands at 845.

Telangana

The state’s Covid-19 tally stands at 29,536 coronavirus cases. While 17,279 people have recovered from the disease, the Covid-19 death toll has jumped to 324 in the state.

Karnataka

The South India state has witnessed 28,877 coronavirus cases till date while three 470 have lost their lives to the deadly contagion in the state. Nearly 11,876 patients have recovered from the disease in Karnataka.

West Bengal

As many as 24,823 people have contracted Covid-19 in West Bengal till date. The state has seen 16,291 recover from coronavirus while 827 people have been killed.

Rajasthan

The state has reported 22,063 Covid-19 cases till date. Covid-19 death toll in Rajasthan stands at 482 while 16,866 patients have recovered.

Andhra Pradesh

The state has reported 22,259 Covid-19 patients till date. While 11,101 people have recovered from the virus across the state, the death toll stands at 264.

Situation in other states

The coronavirus tally in Haryana has touched 18,690. Over 16,000 people have been infected by coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh till date. The number of Covid-19 positive cases in Bihar has crossed 13,000, while the tally in Jammu and Kashmir has crossed 9,000.

In Odisha, cases have crossed 10,000 while Assam has reported over 13,000 cases till date. Punjab’s Covid-19 tally stands at 6,907, and the number of cases in Kerala is 6,195. Covid-19 tally in Uttarakhand is over 3,200 cases. In Jharkhand, coronavirus cases inch toward 4,000-mark.

Tripura, Nagaland, Ladakh, Manipur, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, have less than 3,000 but more than 500 Covid-19 cases.

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Mizoram, Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Andaman and Nicobar Islands have reported 500 Covid-19 cases or less. Meghalaya is the only state with less than 100 Covid-19 cases.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.